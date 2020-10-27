Net Zero Festival: Winning net zero hearts and minds in the age of coronavirus

VIDEO: Lucy Siegle quizzes evian's Shweta Harit, Sustainable Restaurant Association CEO Andrew Stephen, Pernod Ricard's Vanessa Wright, MP and PRASEG chair Bim Afolami, and Social Market Foundation director James Kirkup

Few foresaw a global pandmic on the scale of Covid-19 taking hold in 2020, which has swept up the global economy and business priorities in its path.

Yet at the same time, the urgency to tackle the climate crisis has only intensified, and this creates a particular challenge for progressive businesses striving to forge a pathway forwards to net zero: how do you continue to win partners, politicians, politicians and the public over to the decarbonisation cause amid such pressing short-term health and economic concerns?

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle quizzed a range of business leaders and experts on their views including: evian's global brand vice-president Shweta Harit, Sustainable Restaurant Association CEO Andrew Stephen, Conservative MP and PRASEG chair Bim Afolami, Pernod Ricard's VP for global sustainability and responsibility Vanessa Wright, and Social Market Foundation's director James Kirkup.

