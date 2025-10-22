'Little progress': LSE study warns top banks are continuing to back new fossil fuel projects

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Little progress': LSE study warns top banks are continuing to back new fossil fuel projects

Analysis reveals no bank has fully committed to ending financing for all new oil and gas fields or coal projects

Banks are continuing to provide billions of dollars a year to new fossil fuel projects, despite the widespread adoption of net zero goals across the finance industry. That is the conclusion of new research...

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
