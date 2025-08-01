HSBC ploughs £43bn into sustainable finance and investment worldwide in first half of 2025

The bank increased its investment in sustainable projects in the first half of this year, despite concerns that doing so could risk watering down its climate commitments
HSBC provided and facilitated $54.1bn (£43bn) in sustainable finance and investment worldwide during the first half of this year, the global banking giant's latest interim report claims. The firm announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis