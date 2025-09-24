Financial services boards boost sustainability expertise despite ESG backlash

clock • 1 min read
EY study concludes firms are 'proactively safeguarding their operations' by appointing directors with sustainability experience

Financial services firms have continued to hold sustainability experience in high esteem despite the ongoing debate around ESG priorities. According to EY's latest European Financial Services Boardroom...

More on Investment

'Banks must walk the talk': How the UK's top banks' fossil fuel finance continues to outstrip clean energy funding
Investment

'Banks must walk the talk': How the UK's top banks' fossil fuel finance continues to outstrip clean energy funding

World's 65 largest banks provided more than twice as much funding for fossil fuels than for clean energy sources between 2021 and 2024, new research shows

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 September 2025 • 5 min read
BYD shares fall after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exits stake
Investment

BYD shares fall after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exits stake

Share price drops over three per cent in early trading, as filings confirm investment giant has sold its stake in the electric vehicle pioneer

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 22 September 2025 • 1 min read
London Stock Exchange: Investor portfolios becoming less carbon intensive
Investment

London Stock Exchange: Investor portfolios becoming less carbon intensive

But new analysis confirms aggregate emissions for key investment benchmarks are still rising

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 September 2025 • 2 min read