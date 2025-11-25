EdenTree to apply Sustainability Focus SDR label to remaining unlabelled funds

The label will be applied to EdenTree's European Equity, Global Equity, Managed Income, Short Dated Bond, Sterling Bond, UK Equity and UK Equity Opportunities funds following a client notification process.

Adopting these labels "further highlights EdenTree's commitment to providing clients with increased clarity, choice and flexibility when looking to meet their sustainability goals", the firm said.

EdenTree has already applied labels to the other four funds in its range: The EdenTree Green Future, Green Infrastructure and Global Impact Bond funds have adopted the 'Sustainability Impact' label since summer 2024 while the EdenTree Global Sustainable Government Bond fund has utilised the 'Sustainability Focus' label since the start of 2025.

Investing sustainably "should not be complicated", said EdenTree head of sustainable investment Carlota Esguevillas, adding that "we owe it to investors to provide a transparent and varied range of sustainable investment options".

Commenting on the SDR process itself, Esguevillas noted that, while it involved "a steep learning curve" for the whole industry, the rules have "brought much-needed clarity to the market, setting a higher bar for sustainability and setting down a strong foundation of quality and trust which we believe is essential to the future growth of the sustainable fund industry".

This article first appeared at Investment Week.