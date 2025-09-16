'Too much capital on the sidelines': Government urged to ramp up transition finance

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Too much capital on the sidelines': Government urged to ramp up transition finance

Transition Finance Council calls on Ministers to scale up economy-wide transition planning and promote support for carbon intensive industries

The Transition Finance Council has published its first progress report, warning the UK needs to move swiftly to secure its position as a world leader in the deliver of finance for cutting-edge clean tech...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Joby and Uber 'lay the foundations' for zero emission air taxi service

'Growing water shortage': Drought conditions set to stretch throughout Autumn

More on Investment

UK on track for record renewable energy M&A activity this year
Investment

UK on track for record renewable energy M&A activity this year

Knight Frank research shows UK renewables market is creating 'significant opportunities' for investors, developers, and operators

Amber Rolt
clock 12 September 2025 • 3 min read
Top investors: Global clean energy transition now 'unstoppable'
Investment

Top investors: Global clean energy transition now 'unstoppable'

Survey of over 700 global investment professionals finds over two thirds are drawn to funds focused on the energy transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read
Ecotricity invests in 'revolutionary' technology from Clyde Hydrogen
Investment

Ecotricity invests in 'revolutionary' technology from Clyde Hydrogen

Scotland-based Clyde Hydrogen claims its pioneering technology makes hydrogen production 'cheaper, simpler, and safer'

Amber Rolt
clock 10 September 2025 • 2 min read