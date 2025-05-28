'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Latest analysis by ShareAction ahead of EU's review of Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation warns most asset managers are 'missing the mark' with their disclosure practices

Europe's largest asset managers are continuing to fall short when it comes to providing clear information on how they address the negative environmental and social impacts of their investments. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Unprecedented climate benchmark': Belizean rum toasts carbon negative footprint

'Plastics firms must move now or miss out': Study uncovers opportunities in chemical recycling

More on Investment

'Alarming failures': Are asset managers stalling on their responsible investment promises?
Investment

'Alarming failures': Are asset managers stalling on their responsible investment promises?

Latest benchmark ranking of asset managers by ShareAction warns progress on sustainable investment is stagnating, even as climate risks intensify

Amber Rolt
clock 21 May 2025 • 8 min read
Financial firms join UK taskforce to help unlock climate investment in developing economies
Investment

Financial firms join UK taskforce to help unlock climate investment in developing economies

UK government's Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) Investor Taskforce highlights potential for tenfold returns from backing climate adaptation and mitigation projects

Michael Holder and Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read
Marisa Drew: 'A great deal of power lies in the consumer wallet'
Investment

Marisa Drew: 'A great deal of power lies in the consumer wallet'

Standard Chartered's chief sustainability officer reflects on her move into sustainability from investment banking, how 'big ideas' are coming from unexpected places, and the co-benefits of electric driving

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2025 • 9 min read