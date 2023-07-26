sustainable clothing

'Insult to injury': H&M, Zara, and Primark among retailers accused of breaking clothing recycling promises

Investigation by Changing Markets Foundation finds old clothing donated to retailers' take back schemes may actually end up being shredded, incinerated or exported

clock 26 July 2023 • 5 min read
'Worn out': Price not an indicator of how long clothes will last, new research finds

Report challenges perception that higher prices mean higher quality, as consumers are urged to love and look after the clothes they already own

clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read
'Game-changer': British fashion brand to give customers 'radical transparency' over clothing supply chain

New technology allows customers to trace entire supply chain of clothing in 'world-first' initiative

clock 04 July 2023 • 4 min read
'A growing problem we cannot ignore': UKFT launches £4m recycling project for waste textiles

Using advanced robotics and AI, a new automated sorting and pre-processing plant for waste textiles hopes to enable a circular economy for old clothes

clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Primark launches first 'circular' clothing collection

Primark unveils collection based on its new 'Circular Product Standard' framework where products are designed to be long-lasting and fully recyclable

clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
