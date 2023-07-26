Investigation by Changing Markets Foundation finds old clothing donated to retailers' take back schemes may actually end up being shredded, incinerated or exported
Report challenges perception that higher prices mean higher quality, as consumers are urged to love and look after the clothes they already own
New technology allows customers to trace entire supply chain of clothing in 'world-first' initiative
Using advanced robotics and AI, a new automated sorting and pre-processing plant for waste textiles hopes to enable a circular economy for old clothes
Primark unveils collection based on its new 'Circular Product Standard' framework where products are designed to be long-lasting and fully recyclable