'A growing problem we cannot ignore': UKFT launches £4m recycling project for waste textiles

British fashion and textile network UKFT has announced it is leading a pioneering £4m project to develop a new, fully-integrated sorting and pre-processing plant for waste textiles, which it hopes could divert thousands of tonnes of textile waste from landfill each year.

The Autosort for Circular Textiles Demonstrator (ACT UK) is a two-year project that seeks to streamline the sorting of clothes and textiles for recycling.

UKFT said the new approach would speed up the current "uneconomic" manual sorting of clothes and textiles which are not suitable for resale using a new highly-automated sorting and process.

Adam Mansell, chief executive at the organisation, welcomed the news of the "ground-breaking" project that can tackle a waste textiles mountain that represents "a growing problem that we cannot ignore."

"We're aiming to create a model to sort and prepare non-rewearable textiles (NRT) for recycling in a way that's never been done before, at scale," he added. "A national system of recycling plants could save 100,000s of tonnes of material from entering landfill. In turn, the system could generate huge volumes of material for use across the UK textile manufacturing sector."

More than one million tonnes of used textiles are generated annually in the UK with estimates suggesting a third of these are non-rewearable and are currently being lost to landfill, incinerated, or exported for processing in regions with lower cost labour and lower environmental standards.

The new technology promises to address many of the issues that make sorting old clothes by hand an imprecise and costly process. For example, manual sorting of textiles struggles to sort garments by fibre composition or detect garments for pre-processing such as zip and trim removals, UKFT explained.

The new project aims to improve sorting processes through the use of state-of-the-art optical scanning, robotic, and AI technologies that can "create a world-class blueprint that integrates the latest technologies and can be deployed across the UK".

The project is being funded by Innovate UK and is part of a broader Circular Fashion Programme supported by Innovate UK, the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), all of which are part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

"An automated sorting and pre-processing plant for non-rewearable textiles will bring us a step closer to commercialised fibre-to-fibre recycling in the UK, and a step away from our reliance on virgin raw materials," said Harriet Lamb, chief executive of WRAP.

"Textiles is fourth behind housing, transport, and food in terms of the environmental damage it causes, and this important consortium will help lighten the footprint left by our clothes."

