'Game-changer': British fashion brand to give customers 'radical transparency' over clothing supply chain

British sustainable clothing brand BAM has announced the launch of a new technology which will allow its customers to trace the entire supply chain of every item of clothing it sells and track the environmental impact of the company's products.

The new initiative - called BAM DNA - has been created with sustainability platform Green Story, with BAM hailing the service as the "most detailed, public-facing traceability effort to date by any clothing brand".

BAM - which specialised in making clothes from bamboo viscose - said the initiative has taken five years of "forensic work" to put in place. It is to be launched across the company's entire clothing range from this month.

It added that it hoped the technology could be used to address concerns about 'greenwashing' across the fashion industry, urging others in the sector to now "follow suit to drive change."

The sustainable clothing brand explained that to create BAM DNA its sustainability team started tracing every layer of its supply chain so as to allow customers to explore and understand each step which has been used to create individual garments and their environmental footprint.

For example, the brand highlighted how BAM DNA allows users to track how a yarn used in its products comes from a family-run yarn supplier and fabric knitting business in Izmir, Turkey. The new service also details how the factory uses solar energy to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions from the yarn manufacturing process.

To access information on the supply chain of individual garments, BAM said customers simply scan the QR code printed on their item to access the data.

Merryn Chilcott, sustainability and technical manager at BAM, said the new service would make its supply chain as transparent and accessible as possible.

"Other brands talk a lot about what fabrics they use and where they're sewn, but often there's nothing about the fabric processing, how the raw materials are harvested, who and what turns that crop into a yarn, or even what the raw materials are," she added.

"They're telling only a small part of the story, whereas we've got nothing to hide and don't shy away from the tricky stuff. This total transparency means our customers can hold us to account."

Chilcott stressed that it is only through such detailed transparency that consumers can understand the "incredibly complex" journey involved in producing clothes and then use the resulting information to better understand how environmental impacts can be curbed.

The company also revealed that Green Story will provide it with real-time data, which it can then use to inform future business decisions.

"If this was widely adopted, it could completely transform the industry for the better," Chilcott said.

Akhil Sivanandan, president at Green Story, hailed BAM's new initiative for going "above and beyond in engaging with their supply chains and working with us to understand each step".

"And with our pioneering impact assessment system, they are able to measure the impact of each of these steps. We're excited to develop this even further with our pioneering Brand Development Partners," he added.

While BAM says it is the first clothing brand to release this level of information to the public across its whole range, the brand's product director Helen White said she believes that in the future all clothes will be made and traced this way.

"This is a game-changer for the fashion industry," she said. "Consumers are confused and exhausted, trying to work out if something they want to buy is really "sustainable" or not in an opaque industry rife with greenwash. BAM DNA takes out all the guesswork, giving our customers simple, reliable, accurate information across our whole range to help them make conscious choices."

White stressed that other clothing brands should follow suit, with BAM DNA showing that it is possible to take transparency and accountability "to the next level".

"Now we're calling on others in the fashion industry to do the same. If brands really want to be responsible about the textiles they make, they need to put their money (and time) where their mouth is," she added.

"With EU legislation in the pipeline that will dramatically change what green claims can be made - and with France already putting the AGEC law in place demanding traceability from clothing manufacturers - it's only a matter of time before others will need to follow suit regardless."

