supply chain management
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
Britvic joins 1.5C Science-Based Target movement
UK soft drinks firm will halve emissions from its own operations by 2025 and hit net zero by 2050
How Apeel Science's invisible coating could upend the food industry
BusinessGreen talks to Apeel Sciences founder James Rogers about how his company's technology could slash waste and boost biodiversity across the global food system
Apeel rolls out waste-busting food coating in Europe
US firm has inked deals with supplier for German retailer Edeka and Denmark's Salling Group to coat fresh produce with edible peel, keeping it fresh for longer
UK boards need to get serious about the climate change emergency
Nearly half of UK boards spent zero time discussing climate change and climate related risk last year, reveals Albert Ellis of Harvey Nash
IKEA to pump €200m into assembling a 'climate positive' business
Cash will be spent on green energy projects, and reforestation and sustainable forestry schemes, flatpack giant reveals
Volvo pledges to go carbon neutral by 2040
Swedish automaker launches first electric car as it revs up climate plans
Drax appoints independent advisory board and promises 'stronger' biomass sourcing policy
Energy giant has faced criticism for use of biomass in the past
Amazon Fires: Why a new economic model must come from the ruins
To fight the Amazon fires we need more than water cannons and law enforcement - we need a new economic model, writes Forum for the Future's Roberta Iley
'Data for benefits': Corporates experiment with farmer incentives to help build traceable supply chain
Sainsbury's, BNP Paribas, Unilever, and Barclays are working with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to pioneer blockchain-based supply chain system
Charity shops team up to squeeze out rogue recyclers
Major charity store chains have said they will only pass unsold stock on to accredited recyclers
ASDA trials pioneering plant-based food coating to slash waste
Apeel claims its invisible, plant-based coating can treble the shelf life of fruit and vegetables
AI for Climate
It is not enough for the UK to be a leader in Artificial Intelligence, we should be a leader in green tech deployment, argues Susanne Baker from TechUK
Reports: Brazil feels heat over Amazon fires as corporate fallout intensifies
Asset managers, fish farmers, and fashion companies all step back from Brazilian activities in response to fears that global supply chains are contributing to surge in deforestation
Blockchain, the missing link for reporting?
A new blockchain project is connecting over 450 chambers of commerce around the world that want to address climate change
The Corporation, reimagined: Business is no longer about profit, say top CEOs
Nearly 200 top US CEOs from The Business Roundtable set out new definition for the 'purpose of a corporation' that highlights the need for sustainable practices
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
Orsted promises to electrify fleet and cut supply chain emissions in half
Wind giant extends decarbonisation strategy into its supply chain, promising to ensure indirect emissions fall by 50 per cent by 2032
Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
Retailers hit carbon targets two years early
Emissions from retailers such as Morrison's, John Lewis and Sainsbury's down a third since 2005
CDP: Most major companies failing to report on deforestation risks
Seventy per cent of major firms did not report their land use impact to CDP, increasing likelihood of deforestation
Crystal clear: How Swarovski shone a light on the environmental cost of its jewellery
The global brand has published a 'groundbreaking' study looking at the natural capital costs of its business, as it works to drive sustainability improvements and efficiencies