Over $50bn is at risk from deforestation - but just one per cent of firms are taking 'best practice' action

The world lost almost 12m hectares of biodiversity-rich rainforest in 2019
New CDP survey of corporate efforts to combat deforestation for agricultural commodities have found an increasing number of firms are taking at least some action - but only a tiny fraction are on top of the problem

The world lost a football pitch of biodiversity-rich tropical rainforest every six seconds through the course of 2019, as almost 120,000 square kilometres were destroyed - an area larger than Cuba, Portugal,...

