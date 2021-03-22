Over $50bn is at risk from deforestation - but just one per cent of firms are taking 'best practice' action
New CDP survey of corporate efforts to combat deforestation for agricultural commodities have found an increasing number of firms are taking at least some action - but only a tiny fraction are on top of the problem
The world lost a football pitch of biodiversity-rich tropical rainforest every six seconds through the course of 2019, as almost 120,000 square kilometres were destroyed - an area larger than Cuba, Portugal,...
'Incredibly risky': Campaigners urge policy-makers not to be seduced by unproven CCS
BECCS proponents argue the technology can play a critical role in helping the UK reach net-zero, but a group of campaigners and academics are arguing the government should direct subsidies to more proven technologies
Green export finance: How UKEF should lead on climate change
UK Export Finance must end fossil fuel lending and insurance as soon as feasible, and usher in a new era to better support low carbon exports, writes Bright Blue's Andrew Leming
EDF to close 2GW West Burton coal power station in 2022
The closure would leave Uniper's 2GW Ratcliffe facility as the UK's last remaining coal-fired power station
Government unlocks £560m for upgrades of UK's least energy efficient homes
Funding boost designed to 'green' homes of low-income families and social housing tenants, but RIBA warns new support is 'simply not enough'