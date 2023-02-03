Consumer goods giants team up to tackle fossil fuel feedstocks

Unilever, BASF, and Tata Steel are among a consortium of companies that have announced plans to collaborate on projects to explore how industrial waste gases could be converted into sustainable materials for use in consumer products.

Dubbed Flue2Chem, the new initiative aims to cut up to 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year in support of the UK's net zero targets by creating a market for capture industrial emissions.

The new programme will start with a two-year research project spearheaded by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) alongside Unilever and 13 organisations from across industrial sectors and the consumer goods sector's supply chain. The project has been granted £2.68m from Innovate UK through the Transforming Foundation Industries Challenge (TFI).

The aim of the consortium is to enable the use of waste gases from heavy industries such metals, glass, paper, and chemicals production to generate an alternative source of feedstocks for UK consumer product manufacturing.

David Bott, SCI's head of innovation, hailed the new programme an "excellent example of collaborative working".

"The new business model will aim to reduce the need for imported fossil fuel material," he said. "Instead, the consortium will build a new, more sustainable supply chain whilst also mitigating waste emissions. The group will develop methods for using carbon captured from waste streams of other industries and transform them into affordable raw materials for consumer products."

SCI said this new consortium comes at a time when most of the carbon used in everything from electronics to home care and many other products is extracted from coal, oil, and gas, stressing that if the UK is to reach its net zero target by 2050, industries must find an alternative source for the carbon feedstocks used in these goods

SCI added that one of the main goals of the project is to demonstrate how the UK could cut around 15 to 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year by capturing and re-using industrial gases.

In addition to the technical aspects of the project, SCI said it will consider the economic incentives which it said would be "likely" to be required to enable effective business models in the nascent sector.

Ian Howell, Unilever's home care science and technology R&D director and chair of SCI's SMCP Group, called the project a "game-changing" opportunity to "accelerate action and rewire the chemicals value chain to be less reliant on fossil fuels".

"It's a bold ambition and one that, at Unilever, we have been publicly calling for action over the last two years," he added.

"No single company can do this alone and so to have the power of 15 manufacturers and academics marks a significant step forward not only for the UK, but globally too."

In addition to SCI, Unilever, BASF and Tata Steel, the other consortium partners are UPM-Kymmene, Holmen, Croda, Johnson Matthey, The University of Sheffield, The University of Surrey, Carbon Clean, Procter & Gamble, Centre for Process Innovation, Confederation of Paper Industries, and Reckitt.