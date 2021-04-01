Engagement, transparency, and accountability: Consumer Goods Forum launches blueprint to tackle global deforestation crisis

The CGF has published a report detailing its strategy for tackling deforestation related to the production of four key agricultural commodities: palm oil, soy, beef, and pulp and fibre-based packaging

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has this week set out a new strategy to tackle deforestation in the supply chains of its members, as new data shows clearances of tropical forests soared to fresh heights through the course of 2020.

The new blueprint comes six months after the CGF launched its Forest Positive Coalition of Action at last year's New York Climate Week following the industry's failure to deliver on a goal to slash levels of global deforestation by 2020.

Titled Taking Root: Embarking on the Forest Positive Journey, the new report outlines the coalition's strategy for driving cross-sector efforts to end commodity-driven deforestation, with a focus on four key commodities: palm oil, soy, beef, and pulp and fibre-based packaging. It provides an introduction to the range of tactics the coalition is developing to tackle the issue, including engaging with suppliers, traders, governments, and civil society stakeholders, alongside investing in key production landscapes.

"A great amount of progress has been made by the Forest Positive Coalition since it was officially launched at Climate Week last year," said Wait-Chan Chan, managing director at the CGF. "This publication captures the journey of the Coalition so far and lays out where it will go as it continues to progress and accelerate efforts against commodity-driven deforestation."

Central to the report's approach are plans for coalition members to work with their suppliers and traders to measure their performance and work with them to pursue actions outlined in "commodity roadmaps" previously detailed by the CGF, which set out Key Performance Indicators to guide firms' efforts to tackle deforestation. These involve collecting information on the performance of large traders in each commodity area, partly by leveraging existing trader evaluation tools such as the Soy Transparency Coalition and the Palm Oil Transparency Coalition. Efforts such as these seek to build transparency within the industry, using reporting from all stages in the supply chains of multinational buyers of key forest commodities to drive change.

According to the report, CGF members will continue to focus on managing their individual supply chains, working proactively to ensure their own supply bases meet the roadmap commitments and engaging with suppliers and traders to ensure they implement the same commitments across their commodity operations. They will also monitor production bases, actively identifying and responding to forest conversion as quickly and effectively as possible; and they will promote transparency and accountability, committing to regular reporting against agreed upon indicators.

Finally, they will actively work with landscapes threatened by the production of their raw materials, working collaboratively with local and international actors to support forest conservation and restoration.

As well as being the primary driver of the calamitous collapse in global biodiversity, deforestation is responsible for around 11 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Much of the demand for the commodities that drive forest clearances comes from the world's richest countries, with demand from the EU and UK estimated to be responsible for around 10 per cent of global deforestation.

The Forest Positive Coalition of Action was launched last year in a bid to accelerate progress on preventing deforestation in the supply chains of some of the world's biggest food, drink, and consumer goods firms, after the CGF fell far short of a previous target, adopted in 2010, to eliminate deforestation by 2020. A 2019 Greenpeace study found that more than 50 million hectares of forest - an area the size of Spain - was destroyed for commodities during the 10 years following the supposedly landmark CGF commitment.

Much of this failure resulted from producers and traders within the supply chains of CGF members neglecting to implement effective practices to prevent ongoing deforestation. A recent analysis by CDP found that while progress was made in rooting out deforestation in the supply chains of palm oil and wood products, there were few indications of meaningful progress in the cases of soy and, especially, cattle.

Cattle producers and many soy traders have almost no visibility on where their cattle are being reared or their soy grown, the report found, making it effectively impossible for firms further down the supply chain to know the extent to which forests have been destroyed in order to create their products. Boosting such traceability of commodities will be a key challenge for CGF members as they pursue renewed efforts to tackle deforestation in their supply chains, which increased sharply through 2020, which was the third worst year for forest destruction since 2002, when comparable monitoring began, according to the University of Maryland.