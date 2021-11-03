A coalition of leading brands that have committed to driving climate action through global supply chains today launched The 1.5C Supplier Engagement Guide, an online platform aimed at helping businesses and their suppliers halve their emissions over the next decade.

The 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders initiative is a group of businesses committed to reducing their value chain emissions in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory by working together to help suppliers take climate action in line with their climate goals.

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow today, the group announced that it has pooled together knowledge and examples of working with suppliers to create a new Supplier Engagement Guide to help other businesses tackle their supply chain emissions.

The initiative was founded by Telia Company, Ericsson, BT Group, IKEA, and Unilever through the Exponential Roadmap Initiative - a group of businesses committed to taking climate action in line with 1.5C.

The 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders also today called on other businesses to slash their value chain emissions and encourage their suppliers to halve their emissions by 2030. In a joint statement the group said: "Working together with suppliers is an absolute necessity for large corporations with net zero ambitions. Now we openly share our practical tools and learnings to enable other companies to do the same - big or small.

"Halving emissions in less than a decade requires radical collaboration. We must openly and transparently share what we have learnt, to enable all of us to reach our destination quicker. In this spirit, we support additional collaboration on the 1.5C Supplier Engagement Guide, with best practice and assets from frontrunners, that everyone can copy and use."

The new online platform offers best practice examples of how to make management commitments, undertake supply chain mapping, introduce green procurement standards, engage suppliers, and reporting on suppliers' progress in a bid to provide businesses with a framework for decarbonising their supply chains.

For example, BT Group and Ericsson have shared the letters they use that set out climate-related expectations for suppliers and resources they provide to help suppliers cut their emissions, while IKEA has shared its supplier sustainability solutions booklet that provides climate action suggestions for suppliers.

Commenting on the launch, Johan Falk, CEO of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, said: "The latest IPCC report is crystal clear: we have code red for humanity and all businesses need to step-up action now to stay competitive in the next decade. Exponential climate action, radical collaboration and innovation is required in order to reach the Paris Agreement. To get a critical mass of businesses taking action to halve emissions by 2030 in the Race to Zero, it is essential that all large corporations collaborate with their suppliers and peers to remove blockers."

The 1.5C Supply Chain Leaders are also working to encourage their small and medium sized suppliers to make climate commitments through the SME Climate Hub, a platform offering tools and resources for climate action.