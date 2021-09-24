'Climate Promise' Unilever ramps up supply chain decarbonisation efforts

Unilever has today launched a new initiative to encourage its suppliers to commit to reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in a bid to accelerate efforts to deliver on the consumer goods company's target to achieve net zero emissions across its value chain by 2039.

The Unilever Climate Promise is open to all of the company's 56,000 suppliers and asks those willing to commit to aim to halve their absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, publicly report on their decarbonisation progress, and disclose their emissions and footprint data to Unilever.

The consumer goods giant has simultaneously launched the Unilever Climate Programme to help guide suppliers it has identified as having the greatest climate impact through their decarbonisation process. The programme will first be piloted with around 40 companies in 2022 before being opened up to 300 suppliers that contribute to around two thirds of Unilever's Scope 3 supply chain emissions. Some of these companies already have targets in place that are line with recommendations from climate scientists, while some will not have started to decarbonise yet, Unilever acknowledged.

"More and more climate-conscious companies are recognising that the majority of GHG emissions in their value chains come from outside their own operations," said Dave Ingram, chief procurement officer at Unilever. "Through our Climate Promise, we're finding new ways to support our partners to measure, reduce and report on emissions in their own value chains, so that together, we may scale and accelerate our progress for the climate and help make sustainable living commonplace."

Unilever is aiming to achieve net zero for its own operations by 2030 and has committed to reducing its supply chain emissions in line with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees through the UN-backed Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign.

Ingram stressed that tackling supply chain emissions was critical to the business' climate goals. "When we assess the urgency of climate challenges and the scale of emissions from our upstream value chain, it becomes clear we also need to motivate the entire business sector if we are to collectively achieve the 1.5°C ambition and to halve emissions before 2030, to be able to deliver the Paris Agreement," he said.

Unilever has already made progress against its targets. It now powers all of its factories, data centres, warehouses, offices and distribution centres with 100 per cent renewable grid electricity, and has initiated partnerships with other companies to support its decarbonisation process, including a collaboration with carbon recycling company LanzaTech and green chemical manufacturer India Glycols to turn waste CO2 into a cleaning ingredient in detergent.

The news comes in the same week the Science Based Targets initiative published a report revealing that only 20 per cent of G20 companies had set targets in line with climate science. Under the global initiative, which guides businesses towards setting targets in line with limiting global warming, companies are required to reduce their direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions and their indirect Scope 3 emissions.

The announcement also comes on the same day as supermarket giant Tesco announced a new target to achieve net zero emissions across its full value chain by 2050.