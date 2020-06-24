steel
GFG Alliance unveils plan for green aluminium venture
Metals giant to integrate all its aluminium assets into a single business committed to delivering carbon neutrality by 2030
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Why the government risks undermining its flagship industrial energy efficiency fund
The government is wasting the potential of its Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, argues Frank Aaskov from UK Steel and Make UK
GREENSTEEL: Revamped Liberty Steel sets sights on 'carbon neutral' operations by 2030
GFG Alliance to bring together all steel businesses under Liberty Steel Group banner, as company pledges to ramp up GREENSTEEL strategy
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
From green gin to sustainable steel, government fires up £140m hydrogen push
New support for hydrogen demonstration projects comes as part of £390m funding programme for tackling industrial emissions
Is hydrogen the next step for steelmaking?
Finding a clean way to make virgin steel will be essential for the UK to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, says Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp sets 2C Science-Based Target
German industrial engineering and steel making conglomerate has promised to cut direct emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as it aims for net zero by 2050
Turkish investor eyes 'clean steel' opportunity, as it closes in on British Steel takeover
Oyak, the Turkish pension fund giant, claims to be close to finalising the proposed takeover of troubled British Steel, which fell into liquidation in May
Reports: Investors eye £900m British Steel turnaround plan to deliver 'greenest steel in Europe'
Plan to convert beleaguered Scunthorpe steelworks to produce less carbon intensive steel is being drawn up by interested buyer Ataer Holding, reports suggest
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
We have 'a key role to play' in low carbon transition: Coal and metals miner BHP unveils $400m climate investment plan
BHP Group also pledges to set emissions reduction goals for its own activities and the use of the fossil fuel products it sells
Steel giant ArcelorMittal targets carbon neutral European operations by 2050
Global steelmaker publishes climate action report setting out ambition to bring its business in line with the Paris Agreement
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Reports: British Steel to secure £100m government loan to help meet carbon credit bill
Sky News reveals government is poised to announce loan package, as company prepares for EU emissions trading scheme bill
British Steel seeking £100m government loan to pay EU carbon emissions bill
Firm hit by EU's decision to suspend UK companies from accessing CO2 credits under emissions trading system until Brexit deal is ratified
Vattenfall, SSAB and LKAB forge ahead with plan for green steel
Swedish energy, mining and steel giants have formed a consortium to develop fossil-free process for steelmaking, with construction to start soon on two pilot plants
Britain has its first new deep coal mine in decades - a result of pretending climate change isn't political
Rebecca Willis argues the controversial decision to approve a new coal mine in the UK is symptomatic of a wider political failure
Investors worth $30tr urge steel industry to 'safeguard future in face of climate change'
More than 250 institutional investors representing over $30tr in assets urge steel sector to set out decarbonisation strategies to guard against climate-related risks
SUSTAIN: £35m research network aims to fire up 'carbon neutral' steel sector
New university and industry-backed network aims to deliver 'cleaner, greener, and smarter' steel sector
'Chasing seats in musical chairs': EU wind sector raises concerns over steel import limits
Europe's wind industry fears proposed limits on steel imports to the EU could jeopardise EU 2030 renewable energy targets
UK steel must go green to survive
Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues UK steel sector can carve a profitable niche with a climate-friendly product, but it needs government help to get there
Green steel: ArcelorMittal launches 'radical and disruptive' building approach
Steel and mining giant unveils 'Steligence' approach designed to cut costs and environmental impact of building construction