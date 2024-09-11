'A positive step forward': Government confirms £500m Port Talbot green steel deal

The government has confirmed it is to proceed with a £500m deal with Tata Steel to convert the Port Talbot steelworks to low carbon electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, after negotiating an improved redundancy and skills package for those workers who are set to lose their jobs as a result of the project.

After weeks of negotiations between Tata Steel, the government, and trade unions, the Department for Business and Trade today announced it has finalised a "new and improved deal" building on the previous government's £500m support package.

The new agreement will see Tata Steel shutter the blast furnaces at the site and install an EAF that converts scrap steel or iron into new steel, removing the need for coking coal. The project is expected to single-handedly reduce the UK's overall CO2 emissions by around 1.5 per cent.

However, EAFs are considerably less labour intensive than blast furnaces and while around 500 jobs are set to be created by the project an estimated 2,500 jobs are expected to be lost.

The government said the negotiations had resulted in significantly improved redundancy terms for workers, including a minimum voluntary redundancy payout of £15,000 for full-time employees plus a £5,000 ‘retention' payment and an offer of paid-for training to support workers looking to upskill. It added that 2,000 staff had expressed an interest in voluntary redundancy under the deal, which promises to pay out 2.8 weeks' of earnings for each year of service, up to a maximum of 25 years.

The deal also includes "watertight conditions" to ensure the government can claw back investment should Tata Steel not fulfil its commitments, including penalty payments if the company fails to retain 5,000 jobs across its UK business post transformation.

"Port Talbot has always been and will always be a steelmaking town," said Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. "This deal does what previous deals failed to do - give hope for the future of steelmaking in South Wales.

"Steel is fundamental to the UK's economy, sovereignty, and communities, but previous government inaction has blighted the steelmaking industry. That's why this government is taking strong action through a new deal and strategy which will reverse the industry's stagnation and set out a long-term vision for a bright and sustainable future."

He added that the government remained committed to delivering £3bn of investment through its industrial strategy to enable "a cleaner, greener future for UK steelmaking [that] is vital to the industry's long-term economic stability".

The new strategy raises the prospect of the government supporting additional projects that produce primary low carbon steel using hydrogen or carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The government signalled Tata Steel would continue to work with it to explore the business case for further investment opportunities in upstream and downstream assets, subject to feasibility.

Laith Whitwham, UK industry lead at climate think tank E3G, said that under the current plans the UK was set to become the only G7 nation to lose its primary steel production capacity, given similar plans to switch to EAFs are being pursued by British Steel for its Scunthorpe plant.

"UK steelmaking must transform to thrive," he said. "The government's deal with Tata for a new electric arc furnace in Port Talbot is a positive step forward, but the UK is the only G7 nation set to lose its ability to produce steel from scratch. This risks jobs and infrastructure goals and could lead to a reliance on high-carbon steel imports. The government must create a long-term plan for steel that supports a green industrial strategy, creates opportunities for workers, and delivers affordable clean energy. The global economy is shifting and by leading the charge on clean steel the UK could deliver green prosperity and good jobs throughout the industrial value chain."

Tata Steel rejected alternative proposals for the Port Talbot site, insisting it was committed to its original plan of closing both blast furnaces at the site and switching to an electric arc furnace (EAF). In early July, the future of the site was thrown into doubt as the deal with the previous government threatened to collapse during polling week – a scenario Labour said could have resulted in the full closure of the Port Talbot works.

T V Narendran, chief executive at Tata Steel, said the new deal would unlock a £1.25bn project that represents the largest investment in the UK steel industry in decades.

"With the UK government's critical support, this complex and ambitious transformation of Port Talbot has the potential to make the plant one of Europe's premier centres for green steelmaking," he said. "I would like to thank the UK Steel Committee and various departments of the UK and Welsh governments for their support in reaching this agreement. We now look forward to the efficient and speedy execution of the EAF project. We will also continue our work with the Transition Board and the UK and Welsh governments to enable this project to be a catalyst for economic regeneration and job creation in South Wales."

The company said the new assets would reduce the UK's entire industrial carbon emissions by eight per cent while enabling circularity across the steel sector. It added that it was planning to start large scale site work next summer, with the EAF expected to be operational within three years.

In a joint statement the Community and GMB unions said the deal was "not something to celebrate, but - with the improvements the unions and the government have negotiated - it is better than the devastating plan announced by Tata and the Tories back in September 2023".

"Going forward the government must review existing policies and do everything in its power to ensure that decarbonisation does not mean deindustrialisation - you can't build a greener economy without a healthy steel industry," it added.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), urged the government to move quickly to deliver a Steel Strategy that can enable investment in both EAFs and hydrogen-based projects.

"The news that Tata Steel was to close both blast furnaces at its Port Talbot works was a devastating blow to workers at the plant, not least as a better planned transition to future-proof technologies, including hydrogen, could have saved many jobs," he said. "The confirmation of the government support package will provide some comfort to workers and the community, and the commitment agreed with Tata to look at future investments is positive.

"However, with an announcement from British Steel about the future of the Scunthorpe plant also expected soon, it's clear that the future of British steelmaking still hangs in the balance. Over recent years the UK has been falling behind Europe in the development of green steel manufacturing, with a number of hydrogen-based green steel plants moving ahead across the continent. The big test for the new government will be whether it is able with its planned Steel Strategy to develop a long-term, strategic plan for the industry."

