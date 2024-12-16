Tata Steel and JCB ink landmark green steel deal

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tata Steel UK
Image:

Credit: Tata Steel UK

Memorandum of Understanding to see construction equipment giant supplied with low carbon steel from revamped Port Talbot plant

Plans to switch the Port Talbot steelworks to produce steel using an electric arc furnace received a further boost today, after Tata Steel UK announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

CORSIA: UK government launches consultation on aviation offsetting scheme

Why being close to a cycle network can boost house prices

Most read
01

Tata Steel and JCB ink landmark green steel deal

16 December 2024 • 2 min read
02

'A win-win for the economy and nature': Labour confirms plan to overhaul 'nutrient neutrality' rules

16 December 2024 • 6 min read
03

Octopus Energy and Sainsbury's Smart Charge announce EV charging partnership

16 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

British Gas, Daikin, and Strata announce Low Carbon Homes pilot

16 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

The UK's green home retrofit revolution must be locally-led

16 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

'Invisible hands': How 94 per cent of UK exports are going to countries with net zero targets
Supply chain

'Invisible hands': How 94 per cent of UK exports are going to countries with net zero targets

Analysis of UK trade and Net Zero Tracker data finds exports totalling almost £800bn are going to countries with net zero targets in place, providing a major incentive for corporates to develop green products and services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 December 2024 • 5 min read
'True origin of fish remains unclear': Study warns opaque seafood supply chains are posing financial risks
Supply chain

'True origin of fish remains unclear': Study warns opaque seafood supply chains are posing financial risks

Just two of the world’s seven largest publicly listed seafood firms have substantial traceability commitments in place, study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 December 2024 • 5 min read
'A recipe for disaster': How supermarket sustainability efforts are falling short
Supply chain

'A recipe for disaster': How supermarket sustainability efforts are falling short

UK supermarkets are not on track to meet an ambitious target to half the environmental impact of the weekly shop following piecemeal progress in 2024, new WWF report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2024 • 8 min read