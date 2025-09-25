Microsoft inks deal with Stegra to secure 'near-zero' emission steel for its data centres

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US tech giant agrees 'first of its kind' agreement to support production at Stegra's green steel plant, which is currently under construction in Sweden

Microsoft has announced a landmark deal that will see it source 'near-zero' emissions steel produced at a pioneering plant in Sweden for use in its growing fleet of data centres. The deal announced...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Amazon co-founds research centre to develop sustainable water practices for AI infrastructure

How aerospace software is helping L'Oréal design sustainable shampoo bottles

More on Supply chain

Iceland secures MSC certification for entire own-label wild fish and seafood range
Supply chain

Iceland secures MSC certification for entire own-label wild fish and seafood range

Supermarket reveals 100 per cent of own label wild fish and seafood is now sustainably sourced, in what it claims is a first for the UK frozen food sector

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 September 2025 • 2 min read
European Commission proposes further one-year delay to EU anti-deforestation rules
Supply chain

European Commission proposes further one-year delay to EU anti-deforestation rules

Commission claims IT software and data processing shortcomings must be overcome before EU Deforestation Regulation can come into force

Amber Rolt
clock 23 September 2025 • 5 min read
Mars snacking factories in Europe now fully powered by renewables
Supply chain

Mars snacking factories in Europe now fully powered by renewables

Food giant says switch to renewables at European factories marks 'significant milestone' in its global journey towards net zero by 2050

Amber Rolt
clock 23 September 2025 • 2 min read