We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains

clock • 4 min read

Businesses want to make greener steel choices, but inconsistent data is holding them back, writes Climate Group's Sameen Khan

The effective sharing of data that gives customers visibility on the environmental impact of the steel they use is critical to decarbonise steel. It'll help companies to make smarter, better informed and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains
Supply chain

We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains

Businesses want to make greener steel choices, but inconsistent data is holding them back, writes Climate Group's Sameen Khan

Sameen Khan, Climate Group
clock 07 July 2025 • 4 min read
Weetabix farmers slash CO2 in low carbon wheat trial
Supply chain

Weetabix farmers slash CO2 in low carbon wheat trial

The breakfast cereal company aims to reduce carbon footprint of Weetabix's largest single ingredient

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 07 July 2025 • 2 min read
Who Gives A Crap? Consumers do - Sustainable toilet paper company doubles UK profits
Supply chain

Who Gives A Crap? Consumers do - Sustainable toilet paper company doubles UK profits

Latest Companies House filing shows 17 per cent increase in revenues led by strong sustainable product demand and ongoing retail partnerships

Amber Rolt
clock 04 July 2025 • 2 min read