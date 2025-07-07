We can't decarbonise in the dark: Let's share data to drive green steel supply chains

Businesses want to make greener steel choices, but inconsistent data is holding them back, writes Climate Group's Sameen Khan
The effective sharing of data that gives customers visibility on the environmental impact of the steel they use is critical to decarbonise steel. It'll help companies to make smarter, better informed and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis