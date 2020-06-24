SSE
E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers
Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months
OVO completes £500m acquisition of SSE Energy Services
Deal marks the latest development as the UK's energy sector is reshaped by the net zero transition
Statkraft sells two windfarms to Greencoat in £104m deal
The 43MW Windy Rig wind farm 37.8MW Twentyshilling wind farm are set to be completed in 2021
OVO secures approval for £500m SSE Energy Services deal
CMA approval paves way for transaction to complete next month, creating a major new energy player with almost five million customers that has pledged to go net zero emissions
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
New SSE energy tariff offers EV owners thousands of free miles a year
The 1 Year Fix and Drive tariff offers EV owners free power to cover 8,000 miles a year of driving
OVO unveils vision to become 'energy company of choice' for those who want to go zero carbon
Fast-expanding energy company announces new science-based emissions targets and launches new customer clean tech service
'A significant moment': OVO agrees to acquire SSE Energy Services in £500m deal
SSE says proposed sale supports its plans to focus on low carbon infrastructure, as OVO looks to beef up presence in a retail market that is being reshaped by clean technologies
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Climate activists turn ire on SSE and Drax gas power plans
Anti-fossil fuel demonstrators force shutdown of SSE's Keadby 2 gas plant in Lincolnshire and try to picket Drax's London headquarters
Beatrice boost: Scotland officially opens country's largest offshore wind farm
Prince Charles to cut the ribbon at giant new offshore wind farm, as campaigners hail leap forward for Scottish decarbonisation efforts
EV100: Centrica, SSE, and Mitie pledge to turn vehicle fleets electric
Big Six energy rivals join global electric vehicle drive alongside facilities services giant Mitie
Then there were five: Fiddler's Ferry coal power plant to close
SSE will close its last coal-fired power station early next year, to leave just five coal plants left on UK grid
Scotland confronts 'climate emergency' with series of net-zero commitments
The Scottish Government, Edinburgh, and Glasgow have all pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions ahead of the rest of the UK
SSE unveils new sustainability targets tied to SDGs
Cutting carbon intensity of its power, championing living wages, and building out EV infrastructure will all support Sustainable Development Goals, says energy giant
Unilever, Coca-Cola, and others demand net zero UK emissions by 2050 'at the latest'
Group of corporates write to Prime Minister calling for UK to set legally binding climate targets in line with latest science
World first: MHI Vestas debuts 10MW wind turbine
Danish turbine maker unveils world's largest turbine in what it dubbed a 'major milestone' for the offshore wind industry
SSE issues €650m green bond
Second major green bond issue from energy giant aims to fund fresh wave of renewables development
SSE eyes subsea cable link to unlock Scottish island wind potential
Energy supplier seeks to capitalise on government's recent decision to allow remote island onshore wind developers to bid for clean energy contracts
SSE pledges to halve power carbon intensity and pursue science-based target
Energy giant says new target would see it cut the carbon intensity of its power by 75 per cent against 2006 levels
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid
SSE-nPower merger aims to shake up household energy market
New supplier will likely offer a green tariff, as SSE promises to "deliver for customers, investors and communities during the transition to a lower carbon future"
SSE partners with Statoil to drive forward Dogger Bank development
50/50 joint venture will see two firms join forces in bid to get three of the four Dogger Bank wind projects to financial close
SSE beats green bond record with €600m issuance
UK utility's issuance is the largest ever recorded by a UK company