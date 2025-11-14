SSE unveils £33bn grid, renewables, and flexible generation investment plan

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: SSE
Image:

Credit: SSE

Energy giant sets out 'fully funded' five year capital investment plan to bolster grid and build 'cleaner, more secure, and more affordable energy system'

SSE is planning to plough £33bn into UK power grid upgrades, renewables projects, and flexible generation technologies over the next five years, under a new "fully funded" investment strategy, which it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

COP30: Calls grow for countries to develop global fossil fuel phase-out roadmap

'Tremendous news': Certified solar rooftop installations smash all-time UK record in 2025

More on Investment

UK Export Finance agrees clean energy deal with Brazil's export credit agency
Investment

UK Export Finance agrees clean energy deal with Brazil's export credit agency

Government's export credit agency inks alliance that aims to boost exports of UK and Brazilian clean tech

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 November 2025 • 3 min read
'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'
Investment

'A sustainable economic transition is underway': How green investment is now a 'systemic consideration'

Environmental and responsible investment approaches now apply to hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets worldwide, according to new Global Sustainable Investment Review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 November 2025 • 6 min read
Highview Power raises £130m for Scottish long-duration energy storage facility
Investment

Highview Power raises £130m for Scottish long-duration energy storage facility

Latest investment for facility at Hunterston takes total capital raised to over £500m

Amber Rolt
clock 11 November 2025 • 3 min read