SSE unveils £33bn grid, renewables, and flexible generation investment plan

Energy giant sets out 'fully funded' five year capital investment plan to bolster grid and build 'cleaner, more secure, and more affordable energy system'
SSE is planning to plough £33bn into UK power grid upgrades, renewables projects, and flexible generation technologies over the next five years, under a new "fully funded" investment strategy, which it...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis