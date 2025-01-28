What digital tools are needed to harness energy efficiency?

With the rise of renewable energy sources, the UK's energy grid is shifting from a centralised model to a more complex, decentralised network. This shift is creating new opportunities for companies to optimise energy use and reduce costs through digital innovation.

Traditionally, electricity was generated by a few large fossil-fuel power stations and distributed to consumers along a one-way, 'dumb' grid. Today, energy is produced from a vast array of renewable sources, from large wind farms to small rooftop solar installations. The result is a dynamic, two-way energy system where businesses are not only consumers but also potential suppliers to the grid.

To manage this complexity, digital technologies, such as smart meters and cloud-based platforms, are becoming essential. "Digital technology allows us to unlock the value of energy assets, optimise consumption, and reduce costs," says Eunice Mabey, director digital services at SSE.

"Our solutions provide clarity, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions that align with their energy goals."

Read the full article in this month's exclusive BusinessGreen Focus guide and explore how leveraging digital tools and smart technologies helps businesses can their carbon footprint, lower costs, and prepare for net zero.

Read more on the power of digital technology and data in energy systems in this exclusive FOCUS guide in association with SSE. By clicking 'Read Here' below you agree to the data protection statement below.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT

Your privacy policy – please read carefully:

We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.

For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences. Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.