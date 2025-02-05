Is your business helping future energy?

As the UK transitions to a net zero economy, the energy grid is evolving into a dynamic network where businesses are no longer just energy consumers but key partners in maintaining grid resilience. The rise of renewable energy and decentralised power generation has made the energy system more complex, and businesses have a crucial role in supporting its stability.

SSE is enabling businesses to actively participate in grid management through demand flexibility services and smart energy strategies. By managing energy use intelligently - such as reducing demand during peak times or using stored energy - businesses can help balance the grid, prevent blackouts, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

With the relationship between businesses and the energy grid shifting, embracing a proactive role in grid management presents a strategic opportunity to drive sustainability and unlock economic value.

Read the full article in this month's exclusive BusinessGreen Focus guide and discover how businesses can benefit from the energy grid of the future.

