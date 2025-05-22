SSE trims clean energy investment in response to planning and policy delays

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Image:

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE

Capital spending plans through to 2027 cut by £3bn due to planning delays and economic factors, but energy giant reiterates commitment to clean energy transition

The government's plans to build a clean power system by 2030 received a blow yesterday, after energy giant SSE announced it had revised down its near-term renewables investment plans in response to "a...

James Murray
James Murray

