Electricity 'superhighway' between England and Scotland gets green light from Ofgem

Ofgem has today given the go-ahead for a multi-billion-pound high voltage "electricity superhighway" cable link that will run for more than 500 kilometres from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire to the Drax biomass power station in North Yorkshire.

Delivered as a joint venture by National Grid and SSE, Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) will include the UK's longest high-voltage direct current subsea cable. It has been hailed by its developers as the UK's "largest" electricity transmission project to date.

The project was approved in just five months under Ofgem's fast-track approvals process for transmission infrastructure, and construction of the 2GW project is now slated to get underway later this year.

Under the plans, around 436 kilometres of cabling will be deployed under the North Sea, with the remaining 70 kilometres buried onshore. Meanwhile, converter stations are being planned at each end of the cable, which will feed green electricity transported by the cable onto the national grid.

Although the link can carry electricity in both directions, the majority is expected to flow out of Scotland, which is already a net-exporter of electricity due to its significant renewables resources.

SSE has estimated the cable could provide electricity to more than two million homes after it becomes operational in 2029.

The increased capacity should reduce the need for grid operators to make constraint payments to Scottish renewables generators during periods when wind generation exceeds the grid's capacity to transmit power to demand centres.

Reducing congestion on the national electricity grid by upgrading transmission infrastructure is seen as critical to meeting the government's target to deliver a near fully decarbonised electricity system in the UK by 2030.

Currently, some clean energy developers face waiting times in excess of 10 years to connect to the grid, and a lack of transmission capacity means renewable generators that are connected are switched off at times of high wind generation and compensated through constraint payments.

Sarah Jones, Industry Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), said the EGL2 project would help reduce the UK's reliance on fossil fuel imports, boost energy security, and accelerate progress towards the country's climate goals.

"To achieve our mission for clean power by 2030, we need a grid capable of transporting homegrown energy from renewable sources to power up our homes and businesses," she said. "These projects could support thousands of good jobs, whilst saving over a billion by upgrading the system, using the latest in offshore technology. It forms part of our plan to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel imports so we can protect billpayers, boost Britain's energy independence and accelerate our path to net zero."

Ofgem has backed a £3.4bn funding package based on 2018/2019 prices, but SSE has estimated that inflationary pressures mean the overall cost of the project will sit in the region of £4.3bn.

The energy company said the scheme represented the "single largest-ever investment in electricity transmission infrastructure in Great Britain and one of the most significant, strategic investments in energy infrastructure the country has seen in recent years".

Ricky Saez, EGL2 project director, said Ofgem's decision to issue its final project assessment decision was a "major milestone" for a project that could accelerate progress towards the UK's climate goals.

"Not only will EGL2 play a major role in bolstering energy security and contributing to net zero targets, it will also provide a lasting legacy in local communities where our teams are already supporting local environmental initiatives that enhance community wellbeing," he said. "This is a commitment that will continue throughout the lifetime of the project and beyond, as we aim to be a positive force in the communities we operate."

In the wake of the assessment decision, contracts have now been awarded to partners, including to Prysmian Group which is to supply around 1,000km of cables, and Hitachi Energy and BAM which will develop the converter stations.

Ofgem said EGL2 was the first of 26 projects on track to complete a fast-track process to secure funding through its Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework, which is designed to accelerate development of critical electricity infrastructure.

The energy regulator said the projects currently using the framework could cumulatively shave £1.5bn off UK energy system costs, by reducing the need to compensate generators currently asked to switch off during times of high wind due to lack of capacity.

It has estimated ASTI could accelerate funding to clean energy infrastructure projects by up to two years, meaning renewable energy could reach consumers sooner.

Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem, said the regulator was "fully committed" to supporting the new government's 2030 clean power goal. "Today's announcement is a further step in putting the regulatory systems and processes in place to speed up network regulation to achieve its aim," he said. "ASTI accelerates approval times for projects such as Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) by up to two years. However, streamlining the process does not mean blank cheques for developers as we are able to step in and make financial adjustments to maximise efficiency and consumer benefit."

Zac Richardson, offshore delivery director for National Grid, added that Ofgem's funding decision represented a "major milestone" for EGL2. "We now look forward to delivering supply chain contracts, jobs, and skills, and helping to fulfil the government's ambition for the UK to be a clean energy superpower," he said.

EGL2 is one of four subsea electricity links being planned along the East Coast in a bid to alleviate pressure on the energy grid and reduce constraint payments to generators, including the Eastern Green Link 1 between East Lothian and County Durham being planned by National Grid and SP Energy Networks.

James Alexander, CEO at UK Sustainable Investment and Finance, described the project's approval as an "important step" in laying the foundations for the UK to become a global leader in renewable energy.

"The UK's grid capacity has been a major barrier for investors looking to put their money into UK renewables," he said. "We know almost half of energy companies have faced challenges securing a grid connection when investing here. We also know there is around £115bn in international investment which could be unlocked by resolving barriers to investment like this one. What's important about this new connectivity is that it takes down another barrier to investment."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.