Spain
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
Helsinki and Valladolid join global property firms in net zero buildings pledge
Cities target net zero building emissions before 2050, as Grosvenor Group and Grimshaw Architects also join World GBC campaign
UN confirms COP25 relocated to Madrid
UNFCCC announces key summit will take place in Madrid next month, after Chile withdrew as host
Reports: Spain offers to step in to host COP25 following Chile withdrawal
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announces Spain has offered to host the crucial UN Climate Summit in Madrid across the same dates as previously scheduled
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Spain's socialists win election with Green New Deal platform
Vote share up in mining regions after deal to transition away from coal, manifesto calls for 'consideration of planetary limits as conditions for economic progress'
Reports: Spain preps €47bn green investment blitz in pursuit of net zero goal
Government unveils plan to issue green bonds in support of major new low carbon infrastructure programme
Nike strikes deal for 40MW of Spanish wind power from Iberdrola
US sports brand announces its first European corporate power purchase agreement with Spanish electricity firm
Solar, thermal… Spain's historic hotels go green
State-run chain of heritage properties converts to sustainable energy to set wider example to country
Spain targets 90 per cent carbon cuts under new climate strategy
Spain will aim to run on 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2050
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Wind blows Spain's renewables to record 45 per cent share of power mix
Bumper six months for wind power in Spain means low carbon sources contributed 67.5 per cent of country's generation
Smart irrigation, sexual confusion, and insect hotels: Is this the world's greenest winery?
Rioja brand Campo Viejo's vast grape growing, ageing, and bottling operation in Northern Spain has been 'carbon neutral' since 2012 - BusinessGreen takes a tour.
Electric scooter networks charge up as Scoot drives into Barcelona
San Francisco's home-grown e-scooter startup is headed over to moped-loving Spain
'Repowering' older onshore wind turbines could save billpayers millions, analysis finds
ECIU analysis argues repowering older turbines rather than shutting them down could boost cheap energy in the UK
Green raving? Balearic Islands plan switch to 100 per cent renewable power
Ibiza, Menorca, Formentera, and Mallorca will transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2050 under ambitious new climate law
Spanish solar dominates in larger-than-planned renewables auctions
Spain awards 3.9GW of solar PV and 1.1GW of wind capacity in 5GW auction, contracting 2GW more clean energy capacity than originally planned
Spain reignites wind energy market as record low bids dominate auction
Onshore wind projects table bids as low as €43/MWh, as Spanish government seeks to revive country's stalled renewables market
PSA Group launches electric car sharing scheme in Madrid
New service marks start of carmaker's plans to roll out electric car sharing programmes across European capitals
Falck Renewables: Firm launches 'flexible' five year plan for clean energy growth
Political upheaval and policy uncertainty means Italian firm's five-year strategy for European and US renewable energy expansion is subject to changes in the weather
Renewables group Abengoa starts insolvency proceedings
Announcement by the clean energy specialist sends shares tumbling
Spanish government cracks down on illegal fishing with €11m in fines
Spain capitalises on new EU regulations to penalise companies and individuals suspected of poaching Patagonian toothfish
Is Spain seeking to revive its renewables industry?
Local media reports reveal plans to add over 8.5GW of renewables capacity over next five years