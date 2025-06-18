'Solar PV was not the cause of the blackout': Report on Spain's power outage reveals failure of thermal plants a key factor

Renewable energy advocates accuse commentators who blamed renewables for black out of 'jumping the gun and oversimplifying the cause'
The Spanish government yesterday published a preliminary report on the blackout which hit the Iberian Peninsula on the 28 April, suggesting the outage was the result of a mix of poor planning, failures...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis