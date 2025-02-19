Lightsource bp confirms PPAs totalling 1.3GW in 2024

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Renewable energy firm reveals landmark year for corporate Power Purchase Agreements, after agreeing 10 deals spanning three continents last year

Lightsource bp has today confirmed it signed 10 power purchase agreements (PPAs) totalling 1.3GW during 2024, with agreements spanning Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region as it delivered...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Zero Bills': Octopus and gs8 break ground on latest green housing development

Diageo to pour millions into electrification of Cameronbridge Distillery

More on Energy

'Zero Bills': Octopus and gs8 break ground on latest green housing development
Energy

'Zero Bills': Octopus and gs8 break ground on latest green housing development

Housebuilder and energy firm start work to build 113 homes at 'UK's largest' Zero Bills development in Essex

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 February 2025 • 3 min read
Diageo to pour millions into electrification of Cameronbridge Distillery
Energy

Diageo to pour millions into electrification of Cameronbridge Distillery

Facility producing Gordons, Tanqueray and Smirnoff to switch to green electricity, saving an estimated 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 February 2025 • 2 min read
Lightsource bp confirms PPAs totalling 1.3GW in 2024
Energy

Lightsource bp confirms PPAs totalling 1.3GW in 2024

Renewable energy firm reveals landmark year for corporate Power Purchase Agreements, after agreeing 10 deals spanning three continents last year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 February 2025 • 4 min read