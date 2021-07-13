ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Water

'Extremely disappointing': Water sector failing on pollution goals, Environment Agency warns

Infrastructure

'Extremely disappointing': Water sector failing on pollution goals, Environment Agency warns

None of England's nine water and sewerage firms achieved all environmental expectations between 2015 and 2020, watchdog reveals

clock 13 July 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

'Very difficult to pull off': Boris Johnson acknowledges scale of building decarbonisation challenge

08 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

08 July 2021 • 7 min read
04

H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

07 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Prime Minister opens new Bulb HQ, hails 'Tech Zero' internship

08 July 2021 • 3 min read