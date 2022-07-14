Plumbing the depths: Environmental performance at UK water companies 'hits new low'

Pollution levels and overall environmental performance at the UK's water and sewerage companies are the worst they have been in years, according to the latest update from the Environment Agency (EA).

Today's Environmental Performance Assessment report (EPA) from the watchdog revealed that in 2021 the sustainability performance of water companies hit "a new low", reaching the worst level seen since the EPA reporting regime was introduced.

Under its 4-star rating, the environmental body found that most of the water companies' performance had declined during 2021.

It added that performance had worsened, despite continuing enforcement action against those firms found to be breaching environmental laws, which has resulted in a flurry of record-breaking fines in recent years.

The EA said that many water companies appear to be "undeterred" by penalties issued by courts arguing that fines were often smaller than the salaries of senior executivies. It said courts should now impose much larger fines and even hand out prison sentences for chief executives and board members whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents and ensure company directors struck off "so they cannot move on in their careers after illegal environmental damage".

"It's appalling that water companies' performance on pollution has hit a new low," said EA chair, Emma Howard Boyd. "Water quality won't improve until water companies get a grip on their operational performance. For years people have seen executives and investors handsomely rewarded while the environment pays the price.

"Company directors let this happen. We plan to make it too painful for them to continue like this. The amount a company can be fined for environmental crimes is unlimited but fines currently handed down by the courts often amount to less than a chief executive's salary. We need courts to impose much higher fines. Investors should no longer see England's water monopolies as a one-way bet."

The report gave Southern Water and South West Water just a 1-star rating, while four of the UK's nine main water companies were given only 2-stars, which the EA said means they require "significant improvement."

The EPA's star rating ranks water companies by examining a number of factors, including their performance on environmental commitments such as reducing pollution incidents and ensuring treatment work compliance.

The EPA process is reviewed every five years, and the EA said that it has recently "deliberately tightened its metrics to set stretching targets that will push companies to meet regulatory requirements and our expectations".

Not only did most companies fail to meet these new higher standards, the EA said, many of them saw their performance deteriorate compared to the previous year.

Christine McGourty, chief executive of at trade body Water UK, acknowledged that "this year's results show that, overall, our industry must do better".

"Tackling this is our single biggest priority and every company has a comprehensive plan in place to make that happen," she added.

In addition to the sector's performance on pollution being worse than previous years, the report also found that seven water companies had an increase in serious incidents compared to 2020. The EA said there was a total of 62 serious incidents in 2021, the highest level since 2013.

It added that there had also been "no overall improvement" for several years in total incident numbers or compliance with conditions for discharging treated water.

Of the nine companies examined, three - Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water, and United Utilities - all maintained a three star ranking, but the EA said that "certain improvements are still required".

In conjunction with water services regulation Ofwat and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), the EA has launched clear expectations of water companies through the Water Industry Strategic Environmental Requirements (WISER) for 2020-2025.

It said it expects all water companies to meet these requirements, as well as outlining a number of key areas where action needs to be taken with immediate effect.

These include increasing the number of inspections at sewage works, introducing new requirements through the Environment Act for companies to put monitors on their storm overflows, both on the network and at sewage treatment works, and requiring firms to make the resulting data public.

The EA also said that it is carrying out the country's "largest ever investigation" into environmental crime, which will closely examine the performance of wastewater treatment works. "We are looking at whether they have knowingly and deliberately broken the law in relation to the treatment and discharge of sewage," it added.

It also said that moving forwards it will look to toughen its regulations by placing greater emphasis on the root causes of non-compliance and pollution incidents, as well as making sure that company action plans are "targeted and effective".

"We will not tolerate this behaviour and we will take robust action if we don't see urgent improvements," said a spokesperson at Defra. "We are the first government to set out our expectation that water companies must take steps to significantly reduce storm overflows and earlier this year we consulted on a comprehensive plan to tackle the adverse impact of discharges from storm overflows."

The EPA's results are the latest in a string of complaints regarding the condition of the UK's waterways, with companies accused of pumping huge amounts of sewage into rivers and seas.

In May Ministers agreed to consider a range recommendations from the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) to combat storm sewerage overflows and pollution across UK gateways as well as a much needed upgrade of "England's overloaded Victorian sewerage infrastructure."

At the end of June the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) launched an investigation into the regulation of combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in England by Ofwat, the Environment Agency, and the Environment Secretary.

The newly established environmental watchdog said that the aim of the investigation is to determine whether authorities have failed to comply with their respective duties in relation to the regulation of water companies' own duties to manage sewage, including the performance of monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.