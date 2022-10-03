Water companies ordered to shave £150m off customer bills after missing environmental targets

A raft of water companies have been ordered to return £150m to customers because they failed to meet their targets around pollution, biodiversity, sewer flooding and continuity of supply.

Ofwat, the water sector regulator for England and Wales, today announced financial penalties for 11 companies which have failed to meet shared and individual targets set out at the sector's last price review, in 2019.

As well as setting the price of water, Ofwat is also responsible for distributing financial incentives and penalties that are designed to encourage water firms to improve their performance across a number of environmental and operational metrics.

Southern Water and Thames Water have been slapped with the heftiest fines of £28.3m and £51m, respectively, after being found to have the worst performance against the targets established three years ago. The companies will have to redistribute their funds to customers across the 2023-2024 tax year, Ofwat said.

Some other companies, meanwhile, will be able to raise their prices after the regulator found them to have exceeded their goals, with Severn Water and United Utilities now able to increase customer payments by £62.9m and £24.1m, respectively.

But Ofwat CEO David Black warned that too many water companies were "falling short" when it came to delivering for their customers.

"We expect companies to improve their performance every year; where they fail to do so, we will hold them to account," he said. "The poorest performers, Southern Water and Thames Water, will have to return almost £80m to their customers. All water companies need to earn back the trust of customers and the public and we will continue to challenge the sector to improve."

A spokesperson from Southern Water said the company intended to boost its performance against its targets through investment.

"As laid out in our annual report, we recognise that Southern Water has not always met expectations in recent years but are now in a position to deliver significant change for our customers and the environment," they said. "This includes investing £2bn - roughly £1,000 per household - between 2020-25, more than our regulatory allowance, to significantly improve our performance. We are on-track to reduce pollutions by 40 per cent compared to 2021 with much still to be done to maintain this to the end of the year, and we are also industry leading in self-reporting."

Thames Water and industry association Water UK have also been contacted for comment.

The penalties come just a few months after the Environment Agency said water company bosses should be jailed for serious pollution, noting the scale of environmental breaches within the sector today meant that existing attempts of enforcement were not working.

In an environmental performance assessment of water companies, the Agency gave one-star ratings to Southern Water and South West Water and two star ratings to Anglian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

It follows news over the weekend that Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena is planning to increase fines for water companies which breach rules on river pollution "1,000-fold", meaning firms which flout rules could be on the hook for fines of up to £250m.

"The failure of water firms to stop pollution pouting into Britain's waterways is totally unacceptable," he said.