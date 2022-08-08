Drought warnings: Water firms face fresh calls to crack down on leaks

The UK's water companies are facing further criticism, as they prepare to extend hosepipe bans across much of the country at a time when reports suggest leaking infrastructure means 2.4 billion litres of water is being wasted every day.

The UK is braced for the second major heatwave of the summer this week, and with many parts of the country having not experienced significant rain for months fears are growing that widespread hosepipe bans and other water saving measures will soon have to be introduced.

Hosepipe bans have been introduced in recent days in parts of Kent and Hampshire, and further bans are planned in Sussex and Pembrokeshire. But many water firms are yet to introduce formal water-saving measures, despite growing fears that water supplies in much of the south of the country are under strain.

Writing in the Telegraph this weekend, Environment Sectretary George Eustice urged the industry to move sooner rather than later to protect supplies. He said some local providers "have rightly taken action to mitigate the effects of this prolonged dry weather", warning that others could soon have to "step up" and take similar steps. He added that the government "won't hesitate to step in and take further action" if needed.

He also called on the public and businesses to take steps to curb water demand where possible. "Saving water is about reducing unnecessary consumption, not restricting essential use," he wrote. "There are lots of actions you can take to save water at home and in the garden. Installing a water-saving device in your toilet cistern or checking your household appliances for leaks can save huge amounts of water."

However, the government and the water industry are facing calls to take bolder action to tackle systemic water waste and ramp up investment in the UK's water infrastructure to ensure it is more resilient in the face of worsening drought risks.

The Liberal Democrats today published a new analysis highlighting how water companies have only promised to halve leaks by 2050, despite the soaring summer temperatures and warnings of drought.

Southern Water, Thames Water, and South East Water are among the companies which the Liberal Democrats criticised for proposing hosepipe bans for their customers while failing to fix leaks in their systems.

In addition, the Party today called on the government to ban new bonuses for water company executives until leaking infrastructure is fixed.

According to the analysis of Company House records by the Liberal Democrats, executives at England's water and sewage companies were paid £48m in 2020 and 2021, including £27.6m in bonuses, benefits, and incentives.

"It is outrageous that whilst millions of people suffer from hosepipe bans, water company execs reward themselves with these bonuses despite not even bothering to fix leaks," said Lib Dem rural affairs spokesperson Tim Farron. "It begs the question, what on earth have they done to deserve these bonuses?"

According to the analysis, Southern Water, the first to impose hosepipes ban on the public this summer, has paid execs £3.4m in bonuses, despite the firms much-criticised track record of sewage overspills and leaks.

Thames Water is also threatening to bring in a hosepipe ban and is currently caught up in a row about its failure to run a £250m desalination plant, which was designed to deliver up to 100 million litres of water a day during time of drought. The Lib Dem's analysis showed the company's execs were paid around £5m in bonuses.

The report is the latest wave of criticism to hit water companies at a time where they have been heavily scrutinised by environmental bodies for overall poor performance and continually polluting rivers with sewage.

The latest Environmental Performance Assessment report, released in July, revealed that environmental performance by UK water companies worsened in 2021, despite a recent flurry of record-breaking fines.

Last month Yorkshire Water was fined £1.6m over sewage pollution and breaching environmental laws - the latest in a string of such fines for operators. However, the Environment Agency has voiced concerns that environmental performance across the board is failing to improve, despite the fines being issued in court, arguing that some of the fines are often smaller than the salaries of senior executives.

"These are the very same execs who let their companies pump raw sewage into our rivers," Farron said. "Ministers are letting water firms get away with scandal after scandal and the public are sick of it. It is time someone stood up to these companies and demanded action. That should start with fixing these leaks, and then once and for all ending the sewage pumping into waterways."