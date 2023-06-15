Southern Water taps Downing to develop 12 on-site solar projects

Downing LLP to invest £12m in developing enough solar at Southern Water sites to generate 8.4GWh of electricity each year

Southern Water has unveiled plans to develop 12 solar PV projects at its sites across Hampshire, Sussex, and Kent in order to help power its water treatment activities in the region, under a partnership announced today with green energy investor Downing LLP.

Under the partnership, Downing LLP said it would invest around £12m over a two-year period to develop the solar projects, which it estimated would collectively generate 8.4GWh of electricity each year to help run Southern Water's treatment plants, enough to power almost 3,000 UK homes.

Development and construction of the solar projects are to be managed by Downing Renewable Developments, with the electricity generated at the sites directly utilised by Southern Water under long-term offtake agreements, according to the firms.

The partnership forms the first phase of Southern Water's wider strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, which includes an aim to generate almost a quarter of its energy needs from its own renewable sources by 2025.

"This is a key step for Southern Water as we continue to progress our environmental and turnaround plans," said Stuart Ledger, chief financial officer at Southern Water. "This additional investment we are making in solar across 12 locations will provide onsite green energy to run our treatment plants for our customers in a way that is more sustainable, cost-effective and with improved resilience."

The partnership is the third such initiative Downing is undertaking with water utilities in the UK, according to the firm's partner and head of energy and infrastructure, Tom Williams.

"It's great to see a proactive commitment by energy-intensive industries such as water treatment and distribution to reduce their carbon footprint," he said. "As an accredited B Corporation, we are proud to be involved in this initiative - another example of Downing underlining its commitment to sustainable investing."

