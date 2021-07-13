'Extremely disappointing': Water sector failing on pollution goals, Environment Agency warns

England's water industry continues to face serious questions over its environmental record, with many firms still failing to live up to their regulatory responsibilities governing sewage spills and pollution incidents, according to the Environment Agency's (EA) latest assessment of the sector today.

While there were improvements in 2020, not one of the UK's nine water and sewerage companies achieved all the expectations for the five-year period covering 2015 to 2020, the watchdog concluded.

Companies had been expected to reduce the sector's total number of pollution incidents by at least a third compared to 2012, and for self-reporting of incidents to reach at least 75 per cent of the total, but the report shows the industry has failed to deliver on both these goals.

Serious pollution incidents declined for the second year in a row to the lowest number ever, but while there were 285 fewer pollution incidents than in 2019, it was still the second highest number of total incidents since 2015, according to the EA.

The worst performers in 2020 were Southern Water and South West Water, which were both given two star ratings out of a possible four in the Agency's report, meaning they require improvement.

The EA said both these companies' performances had been "consistently unacceptable". Southern Water has been handed a package of improvement targets covering transparency and waste water investment, while South West Water has been told by water regulator Ofwat that it must achieve and maintain a four-star rating from 2023-25

And while Anglian Water and Thames Water received 'good' ratings at three stars, they were still found to be responsible for over half of last year's serious pollution incidents between them, the EA said.

The latest assessment will intensify the spotlight on an industry which has faced increasing criticism over its environmental record. It comes just a week after Southern Water was handed a record-breaking £90m fine after pleading guilty to almost 7,000 unpermitted pollution discharges in Hampshire, Kent, and West Sussex between 2010 and 2015, with the company rebuked in court for its "shocking disregard for the environment".

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow described the water sector's environmental performance in today's report as "extremely disappointing".

"Water companies have environmental responsibilities and they must realise them," she said. "They have a legal duty to avoid pollution to our rivers and other waterways. This report, which spans the last 12 months, makes for extremely disappointing reading. Even the industry-leading water companies have more work to do, especially on the use of storm overflows."

In light of the latest results, both Pow and Environment Secretary George Eustice said they planned to hold meetings with Southern Water and South West Water respectively in the coming months, with EA chair Emma-Howard Boyd having already met all water company chairs.

"Getting the basics right is critical for water companies and then they need to go further in playing their part in achieving a higher level of ambition for our precious water environment," Pow added. "On these grounds I will not hesitate to set higher expectations for both water companies and regulators to ensure a level of service that the people of this country and the environment deserve."

The EA's assessment rates each water company in England from one star to four stars based on its environmental performance against commitments such as pollution incidents and treatment work compliance, and firms face underperformance penalties and potentially fines for failing to meet them. Ofwat has also been handed new powers to levy fines for underperformance from 2020 onwards.

Five companies - Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water, United Utilities, Wessex Water, and Yorkshire Water - all achieved four stars for their performance in 2020, although certain improvements are still required, according to the EA.

The best performers over the past five years have been Severn Trent Water, United Utilities, and Wessex Water, it said.

David Black, Ofwat's interim chief executive, said he was "pleased to see the performance of the leading companies in the sector, which demonstrates what can be achieved with focus and attention".

Despite these brighter spots, however, he said it was "disappointing to see repeat poor performance from some companies who are failing to take their responsibilities seriously enough".

"Addressing environmental challenges remains a top priority for water companies and the performance of some companies falls well short of what customers expect," Black said. "A step-change in culture and commitment is required if the sector is to fundamentally change the way it delivers for customers and the environment. Our work with government, the Environment Agency and other stakeholders will continue to ensure we hold companies to account so that the environment is left in a better condition for generations to come."

Christine McGourty, chief executive of trade body Water UK, said companies were investing a further £5bn on environmental improvements in the coming years, such as work on storm overflows, investment in water treatment works, and using natural alternatives to keep sewage out of rivers.

But McGourty stressed the EA's assessment showed the majority of water and sewerage firms had achieved the highest rating, which she described as a "significant step forward and a reflection of the commitment and focus that water companies place on protecting and enhancing the environment".

"Looking ahead, we need government and regulators to work with the water industry on ensuring rivers get the investment they need to achieve and sustain the best possible water quality," she said.