Macquarie to snap up £1bn stake in Southern Water

Macquarie Asset Management is set to become the largest shareholder in Southern Water, today announcing it has reached agreement to acquire a £1bn stake in the UK water supplier, as it unveiled an investment plan to boost the company's much-criticised environmental record.

As a result of the planned capital injection, Southern Water - which has faced widespread criticism and major fines over its pollution record in recent months - aims to invest £2bn over the next four years in upgrading its network "to fix the pipes, pumping stations, and sewers which are underperforming and causing harm to the local environment", the Australian infrastructure investment giant said in a statement.

It comes in the wake of a £90m fine for Southern Water earlier this year after it admitted to nearly 7,000 illegal sewage spills in areas along the south coast, leading the Environment Agency to lament the company's "shocking disregard for the environment".

Macquarie said it recognised Southern Water's environmental track record was "one of the worst performing in the UK water sector", but insisted the firm was committed to implementing changes to reduce pollution incidents by more than 50 per cent from 2019 levels, and that there would be "a very low tolerance for such events" among the company's board.

Southern Water currently serves 2.6 million water and 4.7 million waterwaste customers across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and the new investment from Macquarie is estimated to equate to a £1,000 boost per property.

Leigh Harrison, head of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, said the £1bn equity investment from one of the bank's long-term infrastructure funds would help to put Southern Water "back on a stable footing", enabling an "ambitious multi-year transformation plan" to make the water supplier's services more sustainable and resilient.

"Southern Water needs significant investment to improve its operational and environmental performance, and financial health," he said. "Without it, the business will be unable to fulfil the expectations of the millions of customers that rely on its services each day or reduce its negative impact on the local environment."

He added: "While we expect Southern Water will have made substantial progress in addressing its issues by the end of 2025, we acknowledge the business' transformation will take time and that is why we intend to own our stake in Southern Water over multiple regulatory periods."

Macquarie said it reached agreement with existing investors, including infrastructure funds managed by JP Morgan, UBS and Hermes, to secure its stake in the company, as well as consulting water sector regulator Ofwat before laying out its sustainability strategy for the company.

Macquarie also promised to improve Southern Water's customer service, and ensure that customer bills would not rise at a higher rate than inflation.

Ian McAulay, CEO of Southern Water, welcomed the investment from Macquarie. "This is good news for our customers, the local environment, and the regional economy," he said. "This investment ensures we will be able to spend more than £2bn in the next four years improving the resilience of our existing network."