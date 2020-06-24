Solarcentury
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
Revealed: Solarcentury's ambitious plan to deliver on its name
As speculation mounts at the prospect of a Solarcentury sale, chief executive Frans van den Heuvel tells BusinessGreen about the company's hugely ambitious expansion plans
Global solar installations to hit record high in 2019
Global solar PV installations will rise 17.5 per cent to hit 114.5GW in 2019, according to analyst house Wood Mackenzie
Solarcentury to shine spotlight on climate risk through TCFD adoption
Solar developer will adopt TCFD recommendations in bid to 'speed-up the switch of capital' towards clean technologies
Incentivise grid flexibility to drive deep decarbonisation, UK energy firms urge
Open letter to Claire Perry calls for incentives to unlock flexibility services and drive better utilisation of the power grid
SolarAid: 'Without universal access to electricity, most of the SDGs won't be met'
Charity Partner for this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards warns universal access to clean, affordable electricity by 2030 remains a far off prospect without an investment surge
Secrets of the Pioneers: Jeremy Leggett on telling truth to power
The Solarcentury founder hopes his chronicles of the global low-carbon transition will help society navigate its way towards a brave new world
IKEA sets sights on assembling 'next level' sustainability
Hege Sæbjørnsen, sustainability manager for IKEA UK & Ireland, talks to BusinessGreen about her new role and what the future holds for retail in a sustainable, lower carbon future
New horizons: Solarcentury CEO reveals plan to use new technologies to secure bright future
EXCLUSIVE: £1bn deal will allow Solarcentury to harness power of new technologies like battery storage and time-of-use tariffs to grow long-term revenue prospects
Solarcentury strikes deal with Germany's Capital Stage to ramp up solar expansion
EXCLUSIVE: 'Transformative' partnership will see Solarcentury develop, acquire or operate more than 1GW of additional solar capacity over the next three years
Are home solar-battery storage systems a worthwhile investment?
Solarcentury refutes findings of new scientific study suggesting home battery storage systems teamed with solar PV are not economically viable
IKEA teams up with Solarcentury for solar battery storage range
Solar Battery Storage solution could help customers save up to 70 per cent on their electricity bills, the companies claim
Solarcentury secures €5.7m deal to build East African solar mini-grids
Hybrid mini-grids will use combination of solar PV and lithium batteries to power communities of Areza and Maidma in Eritrea
Vietnam to get 800MW offshore wind boost as Solarcentury cuts ribbon on 40MW Chile project
Clean energy growth around the world as Vietnam begins onshore wind drive and Solarcentury completes 40MW solar project in Chile
Solarcentury beefs up Latin American pipeline, as Brexit fears loom
UK solar firm snaps up 400MW pipeline of utility scale solar projects across five countries, as CEO confirms company is exploring Brexit contingency plans