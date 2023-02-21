What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

Michael Holder
clock • 17 min read
Jeremy Leggett | Credit: Highlands Rewilding
Image:

Jeremy Leggett | Credit: Highlands Rewilding

Solarcentury founder hopes to use his experience in the renewables revolution to drive transformational change through nature-based carbon removal projects in Scotland

In 2020, between various pandemic-driven lockdowns, Jeremy Leggett upped sticks from his long-time home in Surrey and moved with his family to the relative wilds of the Scottish Highlands. The company...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Defra announces £168m green farming technology grant programme

How corporate buying power is helping to accelerate the electric vehicle revolution

Most read
01

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

20 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

NatWest's Alison Rose appointed co-chair of new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

21 February 2023 • 17 min read
04

UK EV charging network enjoys dual investment boost

21 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

GeoPura celebrates £36m green hydrogen investment boost

21 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

Image credit – John Bridges
Biodiversity

'The right tree in the right place': Aviva stumps up £10m for Woodland Trust carbon removals

Insurance giant estimates partnership could remove 330,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Corporate failure on deforestation putting their net zero goals at risk, report warns

Global Canopy research finds glaring deforestation blindspot in many company policies that threatens to undermine their ability to achieve net zero

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 February 2023 • 5 min read
Natural England announces funding boost for nature-based carbon capture projects
Biodiversity

Natural England announces funding boost for nature-based carbon capture projects

Six new projects to explore how to maximise nature’s ability to capture carbon and minimise climate impacts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 February 2023 • 3 min read