Highlands Rewilding raises £10.5m to restore 3,500-acre estate

Highlands Rewilding has raised the £10.5m needed to buy a 3,500-acre estate on the west coast of Scotland, as the firm steps up its efforts to restore forests, peatlands, and wildlife while generating revenues from sustainable timber production, eco-tourism, and the sale of corporate carbon credits.

The company, which was founded in 2020 by British solar entrepreneur Jeremy Leggett, had made an exclusive offer to buy the Tayvallich Estate in Argyll for £10.5m last year, securing an agreement from the sellers that it must raise the necessary funds by the end of February 2023.

Speaking to BusinessGreen last month, Leggett said he had been speaking to raft of major investors who were interested in Highlands Rewilding's nature-based carbon credit business model, but that it was "going to go down to the wire" as to whether he could secure the funding in time.

Yesterday, however, Leggett announced that firm had managed to secure the required funds within the sellers' deadline and now intends to close the deal to buy the estate by the end of this month before getting started on its nature restoration plans.

"At Highlands Rewilding, we dream of playing a lead role in the great diversion of investment from ruin to restoration," said Leggett. "It's a dream we're slowly making a reality as we approach three years in business. Our hard work and plight to restore our nation's biodiversity uplift is just beginning."

The firm has not disclosed details of its latest investor backing for the Tayvallich project, but said it would be making them public "in due course".

In the meantime, Leggett said his team was "looking forward to the many aspects of work we will be able to do on Tayvallich".

"The rich tapestry of habitats onshore and offshore will provide fertile ground for our data acquisition and processing, and natural-capital verification science," he explained. "The many activities we will be able to pursue with the local community will give us the chance to create an exemplar of community-company synergy and enshrine public integrity principles with ethical private interests."

Once the sale is finalised, Tayvallich will become the third nature-restoration site within the Highlands Rewilding portfolio, alongside the 500-hectare Bunloit estate on the shores of Loch Ness in Inverness, and the 350-hectare Beldorney project in Aberdeenshire.

Leggett started the venture during the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in part by using some of his proceeds from the sale of Solarcentury - the pioneering UK solar developer he established in 1998 - to Statkraft in a £117.7m deal in 2020.

Highlands Rewilding plans to turn the three estates into biodiverse carbon sinks through "ethically profitable land management" with the close involvement of local communities. It hopes to expand its model across a growing number of rural areas across Scotland.

The business model involves opening up land-ownership and rewilding to a wide-range of co-owners and investors - both large and small - before then generating ongoing revenues across its estates from selling carbon credits for peatland, marine, and forest restoration, as well as bringing in money from ecological research, regenerative farming production, sustainable timber, and eco-tourism.

The company is seeking capital investment to expand its rewilding vision from its existing founding funders, further major private investors, and so-called "citizen rewilders" in Scotland who are able to invest as little as £50 each via a crowdfunding platform.

Having already raised over £800,000 from 500 individual crowdfunders, of which it said 40 per cent were Scottish residents, the company said it would now be extending its crowdfunding drive until the end of April amid expectations that it will be able to add the Tayvallich estate to its offering.

Leggett said the Highlands Rewilding business model - designed to harness local community involvement and detailed natural carbon sequestration assessment - had gained significant interest from major investors, but that he had to date struggled to turn that interest into direct investment.

However, he maintained that the market for credible nature-based solutions is set to grow significantly in the coming years and is likely to attract investment from major firms.

"While we have tried and failed to attract the first major investments from investment funds, pension funds, and insurance companies, we know the appetite is there with many telling us that the project has made amazing progress, that they know there will be growth in the nature recovery market, and to revisit our conversions in six to twelve months' time," he said.

"Fund managers have told us that our mass ownership works well for them, because of the element of social licence it brings. Stated another way, the more that citizen rewilders invest at the £50 to £100 level, the more the financial institutions are likely to invest at the £50m to £100m level. This is something we're committed to doing and when we revisit the approaches we have made this time around, we will be presenting a stronger case than ever before thanks to the success of this campaign."

In related news, the UK government yesterday announced an additional £4.4m of funding for National Parks across the country in recognition of the "vital role" these areas play in protecting wildlife and landscapes, as well as supporting tourism the regional economies.

The funding is to be shared equally across 10 national park authorities - Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, North Yorkshire Moors, Northumberland, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales - in order to fund visitor centres and park rangers, Defra said.

In addition, the government has expanded its Farming in Protected Landscapes Fund through to 2025 in order to boost nature and climate action. The fund has so far supported 10 national parks and 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty since 2021, it said.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey hailed the UK's national parks as "the jewel in our cherished landscapes" that played a key role in supporting communities, economies, and wildlife, as well as being "important places for public health and wellbeing".

"This additional £4.4m of funding will support the important work that National Park Authorities do across our countryside, and allow local people and visitors to enjoy these much loved spaces," she said.