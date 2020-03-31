Solarcentury sells residential business to Sweden's Svea Solar

Transaction includes Solarcentury's partnership with IKEA and is aimed at allowing firm to focus on utility-scale projects

Solarcentury has sold its residential business to Swedish installer Svea Solar for an undisclosed sum, with the UK company aiming to increase focus on its global utility-scale solar project pipeline, it announced today.

Under the terms of the transaction, Svea Solar has also taken over the British PV developer's partnership with IKEA store owner Ingka Group which has seen Solarcentury home solar kits offered for sale across the Swedish retailer's stores in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

The transaction therefore bolsters Svea Solar's business dealings with Ingka Group, with the Swedish solar firm having also sold its home solar systems in IKEA stores in Sweden since last year. The deal will also see 40 staff working in Solarcentury's residential business transfer over to Svea Solar, the firms said.

Svea Solar co-founder Erik Martinson said the acquisition would expand the Swedish firm's presence in Europe. "Homeowners continue to adopt solar as a proactive way to manage bills and to help create a better future," he said. "And with the continuing cost down of solar, the residential market continues to grow."

Solarcentury said the sale, effective from Wednesday 1 April, would allow it to zero in on its utility-scale solar business, which it claims comprises a pipeline of more than 5GW across Europe, Latin America and Africa. The firm's two-decades old residential business, meanwhile, accounted for less than 10 per cent of its revenue in 2019, the company noted.

Solarcentury CEO Frans van den Heuvel said Svea Solar was the "ideal guardian" to take over control of its residential solar business, due to its specialism in the residential sector.

"Solarcentury has been in the business of residential solar since its inception more than 20 years ago," he added. "However, with significant international expansion of our utility-scale operations in recent years now is the right time to transfer the residential business to a new owner who can invest in and grow it for the long term."

Solarcentury, one of the UK''s most prolific and longest-standing solar firms, became the subject of takeover speculation in 2019 after reports emerged in April last year that it had appointed investment bank Evercore to oversee an auction for the company.

In an interview with BusinessGreen last August, van den Heuvel did not deny the reports, stating that the company was "open to talk with anyone".

Meanwhile, Solarcentury's divestment of its residential arm comes as the solar industry worldwide responds to the havoc the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking on supply chains, workforce availability and solar auction timetables. The situation has forced influental analyst BloombergNEF to downgrade its global solar growth forecasts for 2020.

In the US, the renewables industry has urged lawmakers to extend and enhance clean energy tax incentives, while others - including in Australia's Clean Energy Council and Spain's solar association Unión Española Fotovoltaic - are pushing for "essential industry" treatment.