Statkraft to snap up Solarcentury in £117m deal

Energy giant inks agreement to acquire pioneering solar developer, securing 6GW clean energy pipeline in bid to become 'one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies'

Solarcentury's long-running search for a buyer to support the next phase of its development appears to have reached a successful close with the news energy giant Statkraft has inked an agreement to acquire the UK-based solar developer.

Statkraft announced this morning that it has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Solarcentury Holdings and its subsidiaries in a deal worth £117.7m including net cash. The deal is subject to standard regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of the year.

The deal would give Statkraft access to a 6GW pipeline of solar project across Europe and South America, further strengthening the company's position as one of Europe's largest renewables developers and providing a major boost to its stated goal of developing at least 8GW of wind and solar capacity by 2025.

The company said that Solarcentury's geographical footprint was well aligned with Statkraft's existing development portfolio and market operations. It also stressed that as a key player in energy market operations, it is "uniquely positioned to add value to the acquired project pipeline through its market integration capabilities".

Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft, said the deal was "in line with our strategy to ramp up as a wind and solar developer and become one of the leading renewable energy companies globally".

"Just like hydropower and solar power complement each other, Statkraft and Solarcentury are an excellent fit in terms of purpose and people," he added. "Joining forces will accelerate our growth and continue to drive the energy transition forward."

His comments were echoed byFrans van den Heuvel, CEO at Solarcentury, who said the deal would allow the company to accelerate its ambitious expansion plans. "Solarcentury has grown entirely organically since 2007 into a highly profitable business," he explained. "To continue to grow at the pace that is possible given the market we're operating in, we will benefit from a larger balance sheet and this has resulted in us seeking new ownership. Statkraft is the perfect match for us given their ambition to invest in and grow their solar portfolio."

The deal follows a lengthy search for a buyer by Solarcentury, which reportedly appointed investment bank Evercore Partners in Spring 2019 to oversee an auction for the London-based firm.

Speaking to BusinessGreen last year Van den Heuvel said the company recognised the next phase of its expansion plans required it to branch out from its venture capital ownership, but he also stressedit was in no rush to sell and was seeking a buyer with a clear commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition.

The company then sold its residential business to Sweden's Svea Solar earlier this year before finalising the deal with Statkraft for the utility scale project development side of the business.

Speaking last year, Van den Heuvel hinted that any deal could unleash further expansion for the company. "We are end-to-end, we're fully integrated, so we can price accurately because we develop, we build, we structure finance, we do asset management, and the operations and management (O&M), and we operate over the projects' lifetime," he argued. "That also means for us it's very easy to price an opportunity and also look into mergers and acquisitions (M&As). That is something we're doing very little of right now because of the limitation on cash flow, but we could go out in markets much more aggressively and look into projects that are ready to build or already generating assets."