Solar PV
Octopus Renewables secures £185m mandate from National Grid pension scheme
Octopus Renewables to invest £185m in UK solar and onshore wind assets through partnership with National Grid's pension scheme
Shell boosts Smart Export Guarantee tariff following criticism
Energy supplier moves tariff from 0.001p per kWh to 3.5p per kWh, insisting first price was a 'pilot' tariff
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force
As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid
'Landmark moment': UK's largest subsidy-free solar plant comes online
NextEnergy Solar Fund says project demonstrates financial viability and energy generation potential of large scale subsidy-free solar projects in the UK
Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
All the green business news from around the world this week
Lightsource BP inks solar brick factory deal
Developer to provide solar power direct to Ibstock Brick in deal that should provide factory with around 30 per cent of its annual power demand
Hybrid solar tech firm secures £5m investment boost
Naked Energy says its Virtu systems converts more of the sun's power into heat and power than its rivals
Octopus Renewables confirms £250m IPO plan
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc publishes Prospectus for proposed LSE floatation
Target's target: Retail giant meets US solar goal ahead of schedule
Company says solar can meet up to 40 per cent of power needs across its property estate
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
City hall: London zero carbon building rules are delivering carbon cuts
EXCLUSIVE: Green building targets for the capital are driving developers to invest in low carbon homes and technologies, City Hall figures indicate
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
BNEF: Plummeting renewables costs give solar and wind cost parity in key markets
Analyst confirms new wind and solar plants now at cost parity with wholesale prices in California, China, and parts of Europe
IEA: Solar set for 'spectacular' growth over next five years
New forecasts from International Energy Agency suggest world will add 1,200GW of new renewables capacity by 2024
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Report: Solar surge to lead to huge fall in cost of renewables
The cost of renewable technologies will be slashed over the next few decades, according to Norwegian renewable energy giant Statkraft
Solar slump: UK adds just 7.5MW of new capacity in July
Official figures show UK solar sector added less power capacity than one large wind turbine last month
Planning for a successful, subsidy-free future
Thrive Renewables' Matthew Clayton has three ways the UK can offer a brighter future for renewables
There is good news for the green economy
Despite a turbulent summer, we shouldn't lose faith in our ability to tackle the climate crisis, argues Green MEP Molly Scott Cato
Hyundai launches solar powered car in Korea
Sonata Hybrid features optional PV panels on the roof that could provide up to 800 miles of free driving a year
Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
Reports: Portugal solar auction attracts record low bids
Bids to build utility-scale solar projects in the country have come in as low as €20/MWh, which would deliver some of the lowest priced power in the world to date