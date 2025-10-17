Legoland Windsor to build 1.2MW solar carport

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Mitie and Zestec are to install a new solar carport at Legoland Windsor / Credit: Mitie
Image:

Mitie and Zestec are to install a new solar carport at Legoland Windsor / Credit: Mitie

Mitie and Zestec Renewable Energy to install pioneering solar array for Merlin Attractions

Legoland Windsor will soon be home to one of the UK's first large scale solar carports, after entering into a partnership with Mitie and Zestec Renewable Energy. The companies are to install a 1.2MW...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'One of the biggest cons': Study accuses plug-in hybrids of failing to deliver promised emissions savings

Market failures - loads of them

More on Solar

Sunsave launches solar subscription service in Scotland
Solar

Sunsave launches solar subscription service in Scotland

Sunsave enters Scottish market after raising £113m in financing to install solar panels on 10,000s of households over the coming years

Amber Rolt
clock 15 October 2025 • 2 min read
'UK's largest': Government gives green light to 500MW Lincolnshire solar farm
Solar

'UK's largest': Government gives green light to 500MW Lincolnshire solar farm

Once completed the Tillbridge Solar Farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity for around 300,000 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read
Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services
Solar

Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services

New system expected to generate up to 305,159kWh of clean power every year for the UK's busiest motorway services

Amber Rolt
clock 10 October 2025 • 2 min read