UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations

Figures from Microgeneration Certification Scheme show the rollout of heat pumps, battery storage, and solar panels delivered a fresh record in August
Britain's household clean tech rollout enjoyed its best ever August, with more than 25,400 solar, battery storage, and heat pump installations delivered across the country last month, according to the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis