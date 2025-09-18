UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Figures from Microgeneration Certification Scheme show the rollout of heat pumps, battery storage, and solar panels delivered a fresh record in August

Britain's household clean tech rollout enjoyed its best ever August, with more than 25,400 solar, battery storage, and heat pump installations delivered across the country last month, according to the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Global survey: Eight in 10 top businesses plan to increase green investments

Spotlight on buildings: How to slash energy costs and CO2 in the built environment

More on Technology

UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations
Technology

UK records 'best ever' August for domestic clean tech installations

Figures from Microgeneration Certification Scheme show the rollout of heat pumps, battery storage, and solar panels delivered a fresh record in August

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 September 2025 • 2 min read
Can vertical farms really deliver promised emissions savings?
Technology

Can vertical farms really deliver promised emissions savings?

New study acknowledges vertical farms can slash water use, but warns some vertically farmed crops have a higher carbon footprint than traditional crops

Amber Rolt
clock 17 September 2025 • 5 min read
Government backs green space innovations
Technology

Government backs green space innovations

Space Agency awards funding to six projects that promise to cut emissions, track nature impacts, and improve public transport

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 September 2025 • 2 min read