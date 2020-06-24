Scotland
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Statkraft sells two windfarms to Greencoat in £104m deal
The 43MW Windy Rig wind farm 37.8MW Twentyshilling wind farm are set to be completed in 2021
Scottish Government proposes legal requirement for all owner occupier homes to hit EPC C from 2024
Homes would need to hit EPC C after sale or renovation under radical new plans to accelerate energy efficiency improvements in private housing
Just Transition: Scottish government urged to beef up local content for renewables projects
New Economics Foundation report argues more should be done to ensure local communities enjoy economic benefits from new renewables projects
Repowering manufacturing: How to bring good green jobs home
As the New Economics Foundation publishes its report on how to maximise industrial and jobs benefits from Scotland's renewables drive, David Powell explores the key recommendations
'Incompatible with climate policy': Scottish government rules out fracking
Scottish government confirms opposition to shale gas extraction, promising no licences will be issued for the activity
Scotland passes legislation pulling net zero goal forward to 2045
'No one should be in any doubt of the Scottish Government's commitment to use every policy lever at our disposal to rise to this challenge'
Nicola Sturgeon makes climate change the 'centrepiece' of Scotland's government programme
Huge range of announcements promise cash and policy boost for green transport, heating, finance, aviation, and skills
'Landmark moment': Muirhall Energy breaks ground on what it hopes will be Scotland's first subsidy-free onshore wind farm
Project could be the first to be subsidy-free in Scotland, though developer calls on UK government to allow the sector to bid in energy auctions
Glasgow is UK's choice to host COP26 UN climate summit
If UK and Italian joint proposal to host COP26 succeeds, crunch UN Summit will be held in Glasgow in late 2020
Beatrice boost: Scotland officially opens country's largest offshore wind farm
Prince Charles to cut the ribbon at giant new offshore wind farm, as campaigners hail leap forward for Scottish decarbonisation efforts
Scotland's wind could power homes across Northern England
Latest figures from WeatherEnergy show the county's wind industry generated enough electricity to power 4.47 million homes between January and June this year
From e-bikes to electric bin lorries: Scotland gets £10m green business boost
Scotland's electricity distributor SP Energy Networks awards cash to 21 green economy projects
Welsh Government backs 2050 net zero goal
Committee on Climate Change said Wales should target 95 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 - but Welsh government says it would rather go net zero
Natural Change: Can a week with nature change your life and your career?
An eco-psychology retreat is launching in the Scottish Highlands this year, with the aim of helping stressed out executives 'rekindle their inner fire' - BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff went to try it out
Scotland confronts 'climate emergency' with series of net-zero commitments
The Scottish Government, Edinburgh, and Glasgow have all pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions ahead of the rest of the UK
Glass, cans, and plastic: Scottish government confirms plans for deposit return scheme
New scheme will charge a 20p deposit for drinks containers in a bid to encourage recycling
'Climate emergency': Scottish government ditches plan to cut air tax
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay admits plans to cut air departure tax by 50 per cent 'no longer compatible' with climate targets
'That was quick': Scotland commits to 2045 net zero target
Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland will embrace CCC recommendations and aim to stop contributing to climate change within a generation
WWF: 2018's weather extremes cost Scottish farmers £161m
Extreme weather contributed to losses of up to £161m for Scotland's farmers in 2018, offering a sign of the challenges climate change will create for businesses, even in temperate climates
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour
Scottish Government revives £10m tidal energy fund
Original Saltire Prize ran from 2008 to 2017, but no one claimed the £10m prize fund
Scotland: Corporate giants step up calls for net zero emissions target
Leading Blue Chips urge Scottish Parliament to deliver 2050 zero emissions goal and seize low carbon business opportunities
Green Investment Group hits financial close on Grangemouth energy-from-waste plant
The combined heat and power project will process 216,000 tonnes of waste every year