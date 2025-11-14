ScottishPower Renewables repowers Scotland's first commercial wind farm

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
The repowered Hagshaw Hill wind farm in Scotland / Credit: ScottishPower Renewables
Image:

The repowered Hagshaw Hill wind farm in Scotland / Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Upgrade to Hagshaw Hill wind farm means site is capable of generating five times more power from half the number of turbines

ScottishPower Renewables this week announced it has completed upgrades to its historic Hagshaw Hill onshore wind farm, enabling it to generate five times more electricity than when it first came online...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

SSE unveils £33bn grid, renewables, and flexible generation investment plan

COP30: Calls grow for countries to develop global fossil fuel phase-out roadmap

More on Wind

Ørsted confirms it has cut emissions 98 per cent
Wind

Ørsted confirms it has cut emissions 98 per cent

European energy giant claims to have become the 'world's first energy company to complete a green transformation from fossil fuels to renewable energy'

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 12 November 2025 • 3 min read
RWE completes installation of recyclable blades at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm
Wind

RWE completes installation of recyclable blades at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Developer announces it is on track to finish turbine installation during the first half of 2026

Amber Rolt
clock 10 November 2025 • 3 min read
NESO launches consultation on offshore wind grid connection plan
Wind

NESO launches consultation on offshore wind grid connection plan

National Energy System Operator seeking feedback on blueprint for connecting over 50GW of new offshore wind power capacity to the grid

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 November 2025 • 2 min read