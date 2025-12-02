New facility will act as collaborative hub for 200 staff, bringing together teams from BAM, SSEN Transmission, and supply chain partners working on Scotland's grid upgrade programme
Scottish electricity transmission network operator SSEN Transmission has joined forces with developer BAM to open a new shared office space in Inverness to support the wave of grid projects being delivered...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis