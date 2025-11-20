Scotland floating wind project secures £150m investment

3 min read
The Kincardine floating wind project off the east coast of Scotland


The Kincardine floating wind project off the east coast of Scotland

Great British Energy, the UK's National Wealth Fund and the Scottish National Investment Bank each commit up to £50m towards development of 100MW Pentland floating wind farm

Plans for a 100MW floating wind farm off the north coast of Scotland have secured up to £150m of backing from UK state-owned investors Great British Energy, the National Wealth Fund, and the Scottish National...

More on Wind

