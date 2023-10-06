New report from University of Bath calls on government to better align secondary school curricula with the need to deliver on binding 2050 net zero target
National Audit Office warns lack of a co-ordinated approach to decarbonising schools means government could miss target to reduce emissions from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037
New funding to help schools and colleges install measures such as heating controls, pipe insulation, and LED lighting that can curb energy use this winter
Children at four schools will see their eco-friendly designs brought to life in partnership with the retail giant
Ministers are facing pressure to overhaul the education system to better prepare pupils for the climate emergency and ensure they have the skills they will need to participate in the green economy