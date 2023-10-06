Schools

Study: Secondary schools must equip young people with tools to respond to climate crisis

Skills

New report from University of Bath calls on government to better align secondary school curricula with the need to deliver on binding 2050 net zero target

clock 06 October 2023 • 4 min read
Failing to make the grade: Government urged to set targets for decarbonising school estate

Buildings

National Audit Office warns lack of a co-ordinated approach to decarbonising schools means government could miss target to reduce emissions from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037

clock 29 June 2023 • 4 min read
Government announces £500m school energy efficiency programme

Efficiency

New funding to help schools and colleges install measures such as heating controls, pipe insulation, and LED lighting that can curb energy use this winter

clock 06 December 2022 • 3 min read

Recycling

Let's Go Zero: Ikea launches competition to help schools become more sustainable

Children at four schools will see their eco-friendly designs brought to life in partnership with the retail giant

clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Is the British curriculum failing students on climate and green skills?

Skills

Ministers are facing pressure to overhaul the education system to better prepare pupils for the climate emergency and ensure they have the skills they will need to participate in the green economy

clock 28 January 2022 • 6 min read
